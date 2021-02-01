With the coronavirus pandemic casting a cloud of uncertainty throughout the NFL season, there was no guarantee we would reach the point of crowning a champion. But Super Bowl LV is on. And better yet --- we're set to enjoy an incredible matchup between Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs and Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. By now, when it comes to Brady, you're well aware of his accolades and what one more Super Bowl might mean for the future Hall of Famer's legacy. And it's worth even more than that for Bucs fans. They haven't seen their team advance to the Super Bowl since 2003! Brady arrives and boom -- they're right back in it! Meanwhile, Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to become the first team since Brady's New England Patriots to win consecutive Super Bowls.

It's time to prepare for Super Bowl LV. Below, you'll find all the information you need.

When is Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl LV will be played on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Super Bowl LV is almost here, and you can watch it for free on the CBS Sports App.

Where is Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl LV will be played in Tampa, Florida, at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is the fifth Super Bowl being hosted in the Tampa area, the first since Super Bowl XLIII in 2009 and the third held at Raymond James Stadium (Super Bowl XXXV in 2001 and Super Bowl XLIII in 2009). This will be the fourth time in league history the Super Bowl will take place in the same state in back-to-back years, and the first time since 2009 and 2010, when Florida hosted the Super Bowl in consecutive years.

How do I watch Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl LV will be broadcast on CBS, the second time in three seasons the network will host the Super Bowl. You can watch the game FOR FREE on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

TV: CBS

Stream: Free on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Also on CBS All Access.

Will there be fans?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be limited attendance at Super Bowl LV -- but there will be fans. The NFL announced that there will be 22,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers.

Where can I find more info on the 2021 Super Bowl?

CBSSports.com will have all the latest breaking news you need to know about Super Bowl LV as it develops.

