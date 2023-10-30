If you feel like you have seen more rookie quarterbacks starting this year than ever before, it is because you have. Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Clayton Tune is expected to start on in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns in place of Joshua Dobbs, marking yet another rookie to make their first career start during the 2023 season.

Unless there is a major change, Tune will be the starter. Kyler Murray, who has been recovering from an ACL injury suffered late last season, could still play, but it is more likely that he will play in Week 10, according to NFL Media.

If Tune does start, he will be the eighth rookie quarterback to start a game this season, which would be the most through Week 9 since 1970 according to CBS Sports research team, excluding 1987 when there was a strike and 14 rookie quarterbacks played up to that point. In 2021 and in 1971, six rookie quarterbacks started through Week 9.

Since Tune has never started an NFL game before, many people will likely not know too much about the fifth-round pick. Let's take a look at the Cardinals' likely Week 9 starter:

High school career

Tune went to Hebron High School in Carrollton, Texas. He had 6,686 passing yards, 66 touchdowns in the air, 1,074 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

College career

He originally committed to the University of Kansas, but then committed to the University of Houston. In his first collegiate year, he started two games and played in five total. He went 59 of 117 with eight touchdowns and two interceptions in 2018.

In his second year, 2019, he was once again the backup to D'Eriq King, but soon became the starter when King decided to sit out. Tune went 106 of 179 for 1,533 with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

In 2020, he started eight games, going 170 of 285, with 2,048 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

His final season at Houston, he started 14 games. He completed 287 of 420 passes for a total of 3,544 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

NFL career

Tune was drafted in the fifth round with the No. 139 overall pick. He has one pass attempt in the NFL, a completion for four yards against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.

The 24-year-old is 6-4, 220 lbs.