You can now buy Baker Mayfield's RV from Browns training camp for almost $200,000

Before Baker Mayfield was a legitimate 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate, he was just a rookie quarterback living out of an RV during training camp.

Now that Mayfield has outlasted his fellow "Hard Knocks" star Hue Jackson in Cleveland and simultaneously renewed Ohio's passion for Browns football, that RV is up for sale.

And it isn't cheap.

As TMZ Sports reported Thursday, Neff Brothers RV, the Ohio-based company that "rented the RV out to Baker as part of his rookie hazing back in August," has listed the famed vehicle at $195,000. A 2019 luxury Class "A" Forest River Georgetown motorhome, the RV is reportedly being sold along with the original renter's contract signed by Mayfield, plus a mini fridge autographed by the Browns' star quarterback.

(Stream all of Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.)

According to TMZ, Mayfield actually used three different RVs during Browns camp, which was featured on "Hard Knocks," but the one for sale was "the best one" -- and the same one fellow quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Brogan Roback would nap in.

Sounds like a steal, doesn't it, Browns fans?!