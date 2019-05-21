2019 NHL Playoffs: Injury-ravaged Sharks attempt to avoid elimination vs. Blues

The Sharks enter Game 6 of the Western Conference Final in dire straits. They're down 3-2, they're dealing with some bad injuries, this will be their 20th game of the postseason and the Blues have all of the momentum. The Sharks will try to force yet another Game 7 against the Blues on Tuesday, but they'll have to do so without Erik Karlsson and Tomas Hertl, while Joe Pavelski remains a gametime decision.

No one can say the Sharks aren't resilient. They've played strong hockey to this point, but after series against the Golden Knights and Avalanche went to seven games, one has to wonder how long they can keep it up for. This whole run has been in spite of shaky goalie play, while the defense has been up and down as well.

It's a tough spot for the Sharks, but the Blues enter this game feeling good. Jaden Schwartz has shown time and time again that he's more than capable of being a big time scorer, and the Blues have done a solid job holding the Sharks offense in check this series. They're looking for their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1970, when they ended a run of three straight appearances, and losses, when the league first expanded to 12 teams. That loss came against the Boston Bruins, so they'd be looking for a measure of revenge if they do manage to move on.

NHL Playoffs for Tuesday, May 21