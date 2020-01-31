Arizona Coyotes being investigated for illegally giving prospects fitness tests before NHL Draft combine
Another recruiting violation hits the state of Arizona
The NHL is investigating the Arizona Coyotes for administering illegal physical tests to young prospects prior to the league's draft combine, according to TSN's Darren Dreger. The organization is being accused of specifically putting draft-eligible Canadian Hockey League players through fitness tests for scouting purposes related to the 2020 NHL Draft.
Dreger reported on the TSN show "Insider Trading," that the Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League each sent emails asking their respective junior teams to come forward if the Coyotes make any contact. After that message went out, multiple teams reportedly confirmed that Arizona had reached out.
The Arizona Republic reported on Thursday that the NHL respond to a request for comment. The Coyotes released the following statement shortly after Dreger's report:
League rules state that teams can't administer fitness tests to draft-eligible players until after the draft combine. If found guilty, the franchise could face fines of at least $250,000 per incident. With the standings the way they currently are, Arizona's first round pick that was traded to the Devils for Taylor Hall would transfer to New Jersey. What that means is that either the Coyotes participated in illegal pre-draft activities to help their scouts decide who to pick in the second round, or their lack of draft capital works in their favor as a sign of the team's innocence. It all comes down to what the league decides.
