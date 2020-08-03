Watch Now: Highlights: Flyers vs. Bruins ( 1:24 )

Boston Bruins starting goaltender Tuukka Rask missed Saturday's practice because he was not feeling well and then did not dress for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers because he was "unfit to play," according to head coach Bruce Cassidy. Rask gave some more insight to his symptoms and how it all played into the COVID-19 protocols.

Rask told the media that he had a cough that turned into a red flag in the app teams are using to monitor symptoms within the NHL bubble.

The veteran explained:

"Yeah I had a cough so I just clicked yes on the app and then all kind of red lights started blinking so I was quarantined for two days. They wanted to do two negative tests after that. That's it. Now I was back today."

He continued, "Well at least I tested negative. So I'm still coughing but I'm not too worried about that. As long as the tests came back negative, that's all I care about."

Rask missed Sunday's game, a 4-1 Bruins loss, but the most important thing was getting back those negative test results.

The 33-year-old's honesty put him in a two-day lockdown, but for the health and well-being of everyone, hopefully the players continue to be truthful in the app and don't lie in order to ensure they can play in a major game.

On Monday, the league announced that its latest administered tests came back with no positive results, showing the bubble and the protocols are currently working.