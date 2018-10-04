Canadiens player becomes first athlete born in 2000s to play in North American major pro league
Jesperi Kotkaniemi is here to make you feel old and gross
In case you needed confirmation that you are, in fact, old and steadily moving closer and closer to death: There is now a pro athlete in one of the four major American sports leagues that was born in the year 2000.
Montreal Canadiens rookie Jesperi Kotkaniemi made his NHL debut as the Habs opened up their season against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. Kotkaniemi, 18, was born on July 6, 2000 -- making him the first athlete born in the 21st century to play in the MLB, NBA, NFL or NHL.
The Finnish forward was selected by Montreal with the third overall pick in this summer's NHL Draft. Many others from that draft class, including top overall pick Rasmus Dahlin, were born in 2000 and will soon join Kotkaniemi on that list when they make their debuts. (Dahlin is set to play for the Sabres on Thursday night.)
But for now, Kotkaniemi stands alone, and he'll always get to say he was the first. And, for what it's worth, he certainly looks the part with that baby face.
Despite his child-like appearance, Kotkaniemi proved he can play with the big boys, at least through one game. He impressed in his debut, picking up his first point -- a power play assist -- in the Canadiens' overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.
Anyway, you're now free to resume your gross, old, unimpressive life.
