Dallas will host 2020 Winter Classic at Cotton Bowl; NHL announces sites of other outdoor games
This is the first time the Winter Classic has gone to the Lone Star State
Notre Dame Stadium hosted the NHL Winter Classic for 2019. Dallas is getting the game in 2020.
Sportsnet's John Shannon reported Monday that the league would announce Dallas as the next location to get the NHL's annual outdoor showdown. The NHL confirmed the report Tuesday during the 2019 Winter Classic, revealing the game will be played at Cotton Bowl Stadium.
It's unclear who the host Stars will play in next year's game. Dallas, which has never hosted the game before, would be southern-most location of the Winter Classic in its relatively brief history.
Since the outdoor series began in 2008, the following cities have played host to the game: Ann Arbor, Boston, Chicago, Foxborough, Orchard Park (New York), Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Queens, St. Louis, Washington, D.C. and Notre Dame, Ind.
NHL announces other outdoor games
In addition to officially announcing the location of the 2020 Winter Classic, the NHL also revealed Tuesday that Regina, Saskatchewan and Colorado Springs will play host to future outdoor games.
The 2019 Heritage Classic will be played between the Calgary Flames and the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 26, 2019. It will be the first Heritage Classic game since the Jets lost to the Oilers in Winnipeg on Oct. 23, 2016.
The Colorado Avalanche will be hosting a Stadium Series game in 2020 at the U.S. Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium. The date and Avalanche's opponent was not yet disclosed.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bruins top 'Hawks in Winter Classic
This was one of the best Winter Classics in recent memory
-
Winter Classic runs out of food, beer
How does that happen?
-
Best photos from the '19 Winter Classic
The Blackhawks hosted the Bruins for the NHL's 11th Winter Classic
-
Winter Classic: What you need to know
A primer for the latest installment of the NHL's annual New Year's Day spectacle
-
2019 Winter Classic odds, top picks
David Kelly has his finger on the pulse of the Chicago Blackhawks, and he's locked in his pick...
-
2019 WJC: What you need to know
What you need to know about the 2019 World Junior Championship in Canada