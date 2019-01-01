Dallas will host 2020 Winter Classic at Cotton Bowl; NHL announces sites of other outdoor games

Notre Dame Stadium hosted the NHL Winter Classic for 2019. Dallas is getting the game in 2020.

Sportsnet's John Shannon reported Monday that the league would announce Dallas as the next location to get the NHL's annual outdoor showdown. The NHL confirmed the report Tuesday during the 2019 Winter Classic, revealing the game will be played at Cotton Bowl Stadium.

The @Bridgestone #WinterClassic is heading south! The @DallasStars will host the 2020 New Year's Day tradition at Cotton Bowl Stadium. pic.twitter.com/NjpJCPQcBs — NHL (@NHL) January 1, 2019

It's unclear who the host Stars will play in next year's game. Dallas, which has never hosted the game before, would be southern-most location of the Winter Classic in its relatively brief history.

Since the outdoor series began in 2008, the following cities have played host to the game: Ann Arbor, Boston, Chicago, Foxborough, Orchard Park (New York), Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Queens, St. Louis, Washington, D.C. and Notre Dame, Ind.

NHL announces other outdoor games

In addition to officially announcing the location of the 2020 Winter Classic, the NHL also revealed Tuesday that Regina, Saskatchewan and Colorado Springs will play host to future outdoor games.

The 2019 Heritage Classic will be played between the Calgary Flames and the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 26, 2019. It will be the first Heritage Classic game since the Jets lost to the Oilers in Winnipeg on Oct. 23, 2016.

The @TimHortons NHL Heritage Classic is back! The @NHLFlames and @NHLJets will face off at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Oct. 26, 2019. pic.twitter.com/FumvUNWEWv — NHL (@NHL) January 1, 2019

The Colorado Avalanche will be hosting a Stadium Series game in 2020 at the U.S. Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium. The date and Avalanche's opponent was not yet disclosed.