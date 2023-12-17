New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes recently lauded his"peanut butter and jelly" type of connection with teammate Jesper Bratt, and it seems the team is taking his words literally. The Devils have started selling PB&J sandwiches at concessions stands inside Prudential Center.

The PB&J joke started after the Devils pulled off a 2-1 overtime victory over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. Hughes didn't have a single shot on goal during the game, but then had five in the extra period -- including the game-winning goal he scored off an assist from Bratt.

"Me and Bratter, we play so well together, we read off each other, you know?" Hughes said. "We haven't gotten to play together much in the last month or two, but when we play together it's right back together. It's like peanut butter and jelly. We read off each other. Love playing with him."

Devils coach Lindy Ruff was also asked to pick an analogy, and he decided on "water bugs" because they "can turn on a dime, they can go different places." He also said "peanut butter and jelly" and "ham and cheese."

On Sunday, ahead of the Devils' game against the Anaheim Ducks, Ruff was asked which player he considers the peanut butter and which one the jelly. The coach made sure to let the reporters know he is putting serious thought into the important matter.

"I haven't decided," Ruff said. "Maybe after tonight's game."