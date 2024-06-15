The Florida Panthers will look to complete the sweep over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday when they meet in Game 4 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. Florida held on for a 4-3 win in Thursday's Game 3, and will look to earn the first sweep in a Stanley Cup Finals since the Detroit Red Wings swept the Washington Capitals in 1998. The Panthers (52-24-6), who have never lost a series in which they have led 3-0, are looking to win their first-ever Stanley Cup championship. The Oilers (49-27-6), who are 6-4 at home this postseason, are seeking their sixth Stanley Cup title and first since 1990.

Opening faceoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Edmonton is the -119 favorite (risk $119 to win $100) in the latest Oilers vs. Panthers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Panthers vs. Oilers picks, you need to check out the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

SportsLine's model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors like current form, individual matchups, injuries and short- and long-term trends when making NHL picks. It entered the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on a 7-4 run on top-rated puck-line picks.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oilers vs. Panthers and just locked in its NHL picks and Stanley Cup Final predictions. Here are the latest NHL odds and trends for Panthers vs. Oilers:

Panthers vs. Oilers money line: Florida -101, Edmonton -119

Panthers vs. Oilers over/under: 5.5 goals

Panthers vs. Oilers puck line: Edmonton -1.5 (+215)

FLA: The Panthers have covered the puck line in 31 of their last 48 away games (+25.40 units)

EDM: The Oilers have covered the third period puck line in 31 of their last 49 games at home (+15.90 units)

Why you should back the Oilers

Center Connor McDavid helps fuel the Edmonton offense. In 21 postseason games, he has registered 34 points, including five goals and 29 assists. He had two assists in Thursday's Game 3 loss and has three in the series. In the decisive Game 6 win over the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Finals, he scored one goal and added one assist in a 2-1 victory. He had two goals and one assist in the two regular-season matchups against Florida.

Center Leon Draisaitl has also been a key to the Oilers' offensive success this postseason. The 28-year-old has 10 goals and 18 assists in the playoffs, including two goals and two assists in the Western Conference Final against Dallas. His best series so far came in the second round against Vancouver. He finished that series with three goals and nine assists. In 81 regular-season games, Draisaitl finished with 106 points, including 41 goals and 65 assists.

Why you should back the Panthers

Center Aleksander Barkov is coming off a one-goal and one-assist performance in the Game 3 win over the Oilers. He has one goal and three assists in the series, and is the Panthers' top scorer this postseason. In 20 playoff matchups, he has scored seven goals and added 14 assists for a team-high 21 points. He scored 23 goals and added 57 assists in 73 regular-season games.

Left wing Matthew Tkachuk has also been one of Florida's best offensive threats. He has a team-high 15 assists and has 20 points in 20 postseason games. He had an assist in Thursday's win, and had a goal and four assists in the series win over the Rangers in the Eastern Conference Finals. He was dominant during the opening-round series win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, posting three goals and six assists, including a two-goal performance in a 5-3 win in Game 3 on April 25.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 7 combined goals.

