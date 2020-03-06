Henri Richard, Canadiens legend and Hall of Famer, dies at age 84
Richard spent all 20 of his NHL seasons with the Canadiens
On Friday, former Montreal Canadiens Hall of Famer and captain Henri Richard died in Quebec, the team announced. He was 84.
Richard spent his entire 20-year NHL career with the Canadiens and was the younger brother of Hall of Fame winger Maurice "Rocket" Richard. Richard was a whopping 11-time Stanley Cup champion, which is the same amount of times the Detroit Red Wings, who have the third-most titles in league history, have won.
During the 1955-56 season, Richard burst onto the scene with 40 points (19 goals and 21 assists) and recorded his first Stanley Cup victory as a rookie. In fact, Richard's first five NHL seasons resulted in hoisting the Stanley Cup and he is one of only 12 players in league history that appear on five consecutive Stanley Cup-winning teams.
In his 20 professional seasons, the talented center registered 1,046 points (358 goals and 688 assists) while scoring 53 game-winning goals. Richard ranks third in Canadiens history for points and assists. In addition, the Canadiens star's 388 career goals were good for third among centers in franchise history.
Richard also thrived in the postseason, where he scored 40 goals and registered 129 points in 180 playoff games. He scored the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 6 of the 1966 Stanley Cup Finals against the Detroit Red Wings. Richard accomplished a similar feat in Game 7 of the 1971 Stanley Cup Finals against the Chicago Blackhawks when he netted the game-tying and game-winning goals.
The "Pocket Rocket" also qualified for the NHL All-Star Game 10 times and was named the MVP of the 1967 All-Star Game. The star center had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 Canadiens' win over the NHL All-Stars.
The Canadiens center ranks 73rd on the all-time points list.
