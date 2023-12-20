The 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship is about to get underway and will run from Dec. 26, 2023 through Jan. 5, 2024. All of the tournament's games will be played in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The action begins with the United States facing Norway in one of four games to open the tournament. Meanwhile, defending champion Canada will begin its quest for a third consecutive World Junior Championship when it plays Finland in the preliminary round.

In total, 10 different countries will compete in the World Junior Championship. The United States is in Group B and will play its games at Frolundaborg in Gothenburg, as will Czechia, Norway, Slovakia and Switzerland. On the other hand, Group A will be comprised of Canada, Finland, Germany, Latvia and Sweden, and those teams will play their preliminary round games at Scandinavium in Gothenburg.

Russia remains ineligible to compete in international play due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The top four countries in each group will advance to the quarterfinal round, which is scheduled for Jan 2. The semifinals will take place on Jan. 4 with the championship and third-place games following on Jan. 5.

How to watch the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship

Dates: Dec. 26-Jan. 5

Dec. 26-Jan. 5 Location: Gothenburg, Sweden

Gothenburg, Sweden Time: Varies

Varies TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Stream: fubo (try for free)

Schedule and results

*all times are Eastern

Dec. 26

Slovakia vs. Czechia, 6 a.m.



Finland vs. Canada, 8:30 a.m.



United States vs. Norway, 11 a.m.

Sweden vs. Latvia, 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 27

Slovakia vs. Switzerland, 6 a..m.



Finland vs. Germany, 8:30 a.m.



Norway vs. Czechia, 11 a.m.



Latvia vs. Canada, 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 28

Switzerland vs. United States, 11 a.m.

Germany vs. Sweden, 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 29

Norway vs. Slovakia, 6 a.m.

Latvia vs. Finland, 8:30 a.m.

Czechia vs. United States, 11 a.m.

Canada vs. Sweden, 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 30

Switzerland vs. Norway, 11 a.m.

Germany vs. Latvia, 1:30 pm.

Dec. 31

United States vs. Slovakia, 6 a.m.

Sweden vs. Finland, 8:30 a.m.

Czechia vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m.

Canada vs. Germany, 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 2

Quarterfinal #1, 6 a.m.

Quarterfinal #2, 8:30 a.m.

Quarterfinal #3, 11 a.m.

Quarterfinal #4, 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 4

Relegation game, 5 a.m.

Semifinal #1, 9 a.m.

Semifinal #2, 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 5