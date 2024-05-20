The NHL will be announcing its 2024 award winners over the next six weeks, leading up to the 2024 NHL Awards show at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on June 27. Between now and then, hockey's biggest stars will add more hardware to their trophy cases.

The award announcements kicked off on May 14 when Jacob Trouba of the New York Rangers was named the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award winner. The league will unveil the award winners periodically while saving the most prestigious trophies for the NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

This NHL award season should be an interesting one, headlined by a tight race for the Hart Trophy. Nikita Kucherov and Connor McDavid both hit 100 assists this season, and each player is looking for his second MVP trophy. Nathan MacKinnon, on the other hand, is looking to break through for his first after for 140 points.

Another close battle will feature Kucherov, MacKinnon and Matthews vying for the Ted Lindsay Award. Matthews was snubbed from a Hart Trophy nod after putting up 69 goals in the regular season. The Norris Trophy field consists of favorite Quinn Hughes, who had to hold off strong challenges from Roman Josi and Cale Makar in 2023-24.

The complete list of NHL Awards announcements can be found below:

May 14: Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award

Winner: Jacob Trouba (D, New York Rangers)

The award is annually given "to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey." The award is chosen by former Rangers great Mark Messier, who obtains suggestions from league personnel. Trouba helped anchor a Rangers team that tallied the most points (114) and wins (55) in franchise history. The Rangers defenseman recorded 22 points (three goals & 19 assists) in 69 regular-season games, while also tallying 191 hits and 183 blocked shots. Trouba was part of a Rangers' penalty-kill that ranked third in the entire league with an 84.5% success rate.

May 15: Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Winner: Connor Ingram (G, Utah)

The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is awarded to the player that "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey." Ingram was nearly forced to retire from the sport due to an undiagnosed obsessive-compulsive disorder and depression before he gained help from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program back in 2021. Ingram was then claimed off of waivers by the Arizona Coyotes in October 2022, and has thrived ever since. The veteran netminder racked up a 23-21-3 record, a 2.91 goals-against-average, and a .907 save percentage in 50 regular-season games. Ingram also recorded a league-best six shutouts during the 2023-24 campaign.

May 18: Frank J. Selke Trophy

Winner: Aleksander Barkov (C, Florida Panthers)

The Frank J. Selke Trophy is annually awarded to the forward that "best excels in the defensive aspects of the game." Barkov has now won the Selke Trophy for the second time in his NHL career. It also marks the third time that Barkov has been a finalist for the honor across the last four seasons. He won 57.3% of his 1,100 face-offs during the regular season, while finishing fifth among NHL forwards with a +33 rating. In addition, the Panthers forward also registered 104 hits, while blocking 50 shots over the course of the 2023-24 regular season.

May 22: Jack Adams Award

Finalists

Rick Bowness, Jets

Andrew Brunette, Predators

Rick Tocchet, Canucks

May 28: King Clancy Memorial Trophy

May 30: Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

Finalists

June 10: Jim Gregory GM of the Year

June 27: Calder Memorial Trophy

Finalists

June 27: Hart Memorial Trophy

Finalists

Nikita Kucherov, RW, Lightning

Nathan MacKinnon, C, Avalanche

Connor McDavid, C, Oilers

June 27: James Norris Memorial Trophy

Finalists

Quinn Hughes, D, Canucks

Roman Josi, D, Predators

Cale Makar, D, Avalanche

June 27: Ted Lindsay Award

Finalists

Nikita Kucherov, RW, Lightning

Nathan MacKinnon, C, Avalanche

Auston Matthews, C, Maple Leafs

June 27: Vezina Trophy

Finalists