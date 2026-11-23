The Detroit Red Wings have traded former captain Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens in a blockbuster trade, the teams announced on Sunday. This deal ends a bitter saga between Larkin and the Red Wings, and Montreal gave up a king's ransom to make it happen.

In addition to Larkin, Detroit sent a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick to Montreal. The Red Wings received forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Sam Montembeault, prospect Michael Hage, first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fourth-round pick.

Larkin requested a trade back in June, and his relationship with the Red Wings only grew more acrimonious with each passing day. As training camp opened in September, Detroit announced that Larkin had been stripped of his captaincy, and Larkin was booed by fans on opening night at Little Caesars Arena.

After recovering from an injury he suffered in camp, Larkin played 10 games before announcing that he would be sitting out in anticipation of the trade. While sitting out, Larkin racked up major fines, but his trade request has finally been granted.

When he's on the ice, there's no denying that Larkin can make a significant impact. The 30-year-old Larkin just notched 34 goals and 33 assists for the Red Wings last season -- his fifth straight year hitting the 30-goal mark -- and he was instrumental in Team USA ending its lengthy gold medal drought at the 2026 Olympics.

In his career, Larkin has totaled 278 goals and 371 assists in 818 games. The first game Larkin — a native of Waterford, Michigan — plays for the Habs will also be the first he's ever played for a team based outside the Wolverine State.

Larkin will give the Canadiens much-needed center depth, and he'll be under contract for a while. He's in the fourth year of an eight-year contract that pays him $8.7 million per season.

The trade

Canadiens acquire: C Dylan Larkin, 2027 third-round pick, 2028 second-round pick

C Dylan Larkin, 2027 third-round pick, 2028 second-round pick Red Wings acquire: C Michael Hage, F Kirby Dach, G Sam Montembeault, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick, 2027 second-round pick, 2028 fourth-round pick

The grades

Montreal Canadiens

This trade fills a void that's existed in the Canadiens' lineup for several years now. Nick Suzuki has evolved into a legitimate star and a franchise-caliber No. 1 center. Beyond him, Montreal has struggled to find a true second-line center.

Larkin absolutely fits that bill. While he was a bit miscast in Detroit as a first-line center, Larkin is one of the best No. 2 options in the NHL, and he gives the Canadiens an elite one-two punch down the middle.

Did the Canadiens overpay a bit for a 30-year-old second-line center? In a vacuum, they did. However, taken in context, this deal makes plenty of sense for the Habs.

Montreal's championship window is just now opening. It already has an elite young core locked up for the next several seasons on team-friendly deals. Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Ivan Demidov, Juraj Slafkovsky, Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson are all 27 or younger and make less than $10 million per season.

That gives general manager Kent Hughes a bit more freedom to be aggressive on the trade market. Picks and prospects are nice, but they don't do much good for a team looking to make the jump to contender status in 2026-27. Besides, the Canadiens have been building their prospect pool for years now. It's time to flip some of those assets for proven star power.

The Canadiens paid a premium to acquire Larkin. There's no two ways about it. However, Montreal fills a major need and looks a lot more formidable in the Eastern Conference. The Stanley Cup window is officially wide open for the ascending Canadiens. Grade -- B+

Detroit Red Wings

Consider the situation interim general manager Shawn Horcoff faced. Everyone knew that Larkin wanted out of Detroit so badly that he was paying not to play for the Red Wings.

On top of that, Larkin had a full no-trade clause, and his list of approved teams amounted to no more than a dozen.

Should I also mention that Horcoff was thrust into this role in the midst of the offseason, when franchise legend Steve Yzerman was effectively fired for mishandling the Wings' rebuild?

Given all of that, it's hard to see this as anything less than a home run for Detroit. In fact, it's probably more like a grand slam. Not only did the Red Wings get multiple first-round picks and a couple useful NHL players out of the deal, but they also landed a legitimate blue-chip prospect in Hage.

The No. 21 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Hage is off to a roaring start at the University of Michigan this season with five goals and 21 assists in just 13 games. Detroit might have replaced one franchise center with another one, assuming Hage continues to develop at this rate.

This was a great piece of work from Horcoff, who probably just made a strong case for the full-time general manager gig in Detroit. This haul will allow the Wings to kickstart another retool or swing a big trade to bolster the current roster. Either way, the outlook just got a lot brighter in Hockeytown. Grade -- A+