Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks will try once again to oust Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in a Game 7 matchup on Monday in the second round of the 2024 NHL playoffs. The Canucks held a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 in Edmonton, but were bested 5-1 behind a three-assist effort from McDavid and goals from five different skaters. The action now moves back to Vancouver, where the Oilers have only won one game in their last five visits. The winner of Monday's game will advance to play the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final.

Opening faceoff at Rogers Arena is set for 9 p.m. ET. Edmonton is a -161 favorite (risk $161 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Canucks vs. Oilers odds from SportsLine consensus while Vancouver is a +136 underdog. The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5 and Edmonton is a -1.5 (+164) favorite on the puck line. Before making any Canucks vs. Oilers picks, you need to check out the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

SportsLine's model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors like current form, individual matchups, injuries and short- and long-term trends when making NHL picks. It entered the 2024 NHL playoffs on a 7-4 run on top-rated puck-line picks.

Now, the model has set its sights on Canucks vs. Oilers and just locked in its NHL picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the latest NHL odds and trends for Oilers vs. Canucks:

Canucks vs. Oilers money line: Edmonton -161, Vancouver +136

Canucks vs. Oilers over/under: 5.5 goals

Canucks vs. Oilers puck line: Edmonton -1.5 (+164)

VAN: Swept Edmonton in the regular season

EDM: McDavid leads all skaters with 19 assists this postseason

Canucks vs. Oilers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Oilers

Every game in this second-round series was decided by a single goal until Edmonton broke that trend in Game 6. That game highlighted the Oilers' depth scoring as McDavid and Leon Draisaitl played the set-up guys in what was probably Edmonton's most complete team effort in these playoffs.



Look for the McDavid and Draisaitl duo to turn the energy up even higher with a Western Conference Final bid within reach. Vancouver should also be wary of Zach Hyman, who leads the playoffs with 10 goals, and Evander Kane, who has found the back of the net in each of his last two games. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back the Canucks

The Canucks only put 15 shots on goal in Game 6. That is unlikely to happen again, especially in front of their home fans during a Game 7. Vancouver was able to stymy McDavid and Draisaitl in Games 1 and 5 at Rogers Arena, so Game 7 figures to be much tighter than game 6.



Goaltending will also play a big factor in this game. Rookie netminder Arturs Silovs hasn't been the most consistent, but he is expected to bounce back after allowing five goals in his previous start. It doesn't hurt that Stuart Skinner, Edmonton's projected start for Game 7, hasn't completely shut down the opposition either. This could end up being another one-goal game between these Canadian rivals. See NHL picks for Wednesday at SportsLine.

How to make Canucks vs. Oilers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 5.9 combined goals. It also says one side of the money line is the better value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Canucks vs. Oilers, and which side of the money line is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oilers vs. Canucks money line to jump on Monday, all from the advanced model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 times.