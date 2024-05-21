The Edmonton Oilers held off the host Vancouver Canucks in their 3-2 win in Game 7 Monday night, and so the conference finals field is set. The NHL's final four guarantees that this year's champion will be a team that hasn't hoisted the cup in a generation -- if ever.

The Florida Panthers are seeking their first title since joining the league, but in order to do that they'll need to take out the league's top team this season, the New York Rangers, who coincidentally last won the Cup in 1994, the season the Panthers joined the league. The Eastern Conference Final will start on Wednesday in New York's Madison Square Garden.

The Western Conference Final, between the Dallas Stars and the Oilers will begin on Thursday in Dallas' American Airlines Center. Of the four remaining teams, Dallas has won the Cup most recently, skating with it in 1999. Historically, Edmonton is, of course, no stranger to Lord Stanley, having won five since 1984, but none since 1990, which technically means the Oilers' drought is even longer than that of the Panthers.

Below is how you can follow both series, along with updating results and scores from each game. Bookmark this page for the duration of the playoff run to stay up to date with everything on the ice.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, SN, SNE, SNW

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

Eastern Conference Final

(1) New York Rangers vs. (1) Florida Panthers

Game 1: | Wednesday, May 22, 8 p.m. | at NYR | TV: ESPN

Game 2: | Friday, May 24, 8 p.m. | at NYR | TV: ESPN

Game 3: | Sunday, May 26, 3 p.m. | at FLA | TV: ABC

Game 4: | Tuesday, May 28, 8 p.m. | at FLA | TV: ESPN

*Game 5: | Thursday, May 30, 8 p.m. | at NYR | TV: ESPN

*Game 6: | Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. | at FLA | TV: ABC

*Game 7: | Monday, June 3, 8 p.m. | at NYR | TV: ESPN

Western Conference Final

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: | Thursday, May 23, 8:30 p.m. | at DAL | TV: TNT

Game 2: | Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m. | at DAL | TV: TNT

Game 3: | Monday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. | at EDM | TV: TNT

Game 4: | Wednesday, May 29, 8:30 p.m. | at EDM | TV: TNT

*Game 5: | Friday, May 31, TBD | at DAL | TV: TNT

*Game 6: | Sunday, June 2, TBD | at EDM | TV: TNT

*Game 7: | Tuesday, June 4, TBD | at DAL | TV: TNT

Second round

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: | Hurricanes 4, Rangers 3 | Recap

Game 5: | Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 | Recap

Game 6: | Rangers 5, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins

Game 1: | Bruins 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Panthers 6, Bruins 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Panthers 6, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Panthers 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 5: | Bruins 2, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 6: | Panthers 2, Bruins 1 | Recap

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: | Avalanche 4, Stars 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: | Stars 5, Avalanche 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Stars 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Stars 5, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 5: | Avalanche 5, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 6: | Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (2OT) | Recap

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: | Canucks 5, Oilers 4 | Recap

Game 2: | Oilers 4, Canucks 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Canucks 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4: | Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

Game 5: | Canucks 3, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 6: | Oilers 5, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 7: | Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap