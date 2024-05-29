Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers look to even up their best-of-seven series against Jake Oettinger and the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the 2024 NHL Western Conference Final on Wednesday. McDavid helped the Oilers mount an early 2-0 lead in Game 3 on Monday, but the Stars rallied to win 5-3 in Edmonton to take a 2-1 series lead. Oettinger made 27 saves in that game and Jason Robertson had a hat trick, scoring his first goals since the first round of the playoffs.

Opening faceoff at Rogers Place is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Edmonton is a -134 favorite (risk $134 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Oilers vs. Stars odds while Dallas is a +114 underdog. The over/under for total goals scored is 6 and Edmonton is a -1.5 (+189) favorite on the puck line.

SportsLine's model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors like current form, individual matchups, injuries and short- and long-term trends when making NHL picks.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oilers vs. Stars. Here are the latest NHL odds and trends for Stars vs. Oilers:

Oilers vs. Stars money line: Edmonton -134, Dallas +114

Oilers vs. Stars over/under: 6 goals

Oilers vs. Stars puck line: Edmonton -1.5 (+189)

DAL: 2-0-0 in Game 4 in the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs

EDM: 2-0-0 in Game 4 in the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs

Why you should back the Stars

The Stars have no shortage of scoring weapons, and they got much-needed scoring contributions from Robertson and Wyatt Johnston in Game 3. They also continue to get help from their bottom six, as third-liner and captain Jamie Benn tallied two assists on Monday. Roope Hintz's return to the lineup has paid dividends, and the Finnish forward had two assists as well.

The defense in front of Oettinger is giving the netminder a nice boost. Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell are just as comfortable setting up goals as they are defending Dallas's blue line. It's no wonder the Under has hit in three of the Oettinger's last four starts in these playoffs.

Why you should back the Oilers

Bench boss Kris Knoblauch is expected to make some lineup changes for Game 4, but the loss in Game 3 should also light a fire under the Oilers' big guns. McDavid has had an impact on the series, but Edmonton is going to need Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl to step up at home in Game 4. One plus is that getting Adam Henrique back at third-line center has added some depth scoring.

The model appears confident that Stuart Skinner will lock down in net in Game 4 as well. He had held the opposition to two or fewer goals since returning to the starting role in Round 2, but has since given up seven over the last two games. He enters Game 4 with a 2.76 goals-against average and .885 save percentage.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 7.2 combined goals.

