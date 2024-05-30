The New York Rangers and Florida Panthers will battle to take control of their exciting best-of-seven series in Game 5 of the 2024 NHL Eastern Conference Final on Thursday. The Rangers had taken a 2-1 series lead after getting back-to-back overtime wins in Games 2 and 3. Florida had other plans as the Panthers rallied in Game 4 and Sam Reinhart scored in OT for the 3-2 victory.

Opening faceoff at Madison Square Garden is set for 8 p.m. ET. Florida is a -122 favorite (risk $122 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Rangers vs. Panthers odds from SportsLine consensus, while New York is a +102 underdog. The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5 and Florida is -1.5 (+217) on the puck line. Before making any Panthers vs. Rangers picks, you need to check out the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

SportsLine's model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors like current form, individual matchups, injuries and short- and long-term trends when making NHL picks. It entered the 2024 NHL playoffs on a 7-4 run on top-rated puck-line picks.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rangers vs. Panthers and just locked in its NHL picks and predictions. Here are the latest NHL odds and trends for Panthers vs. Rangers:

Rangers vs. Panthers money line: New York +102, Florida -122

Rangers vs. Panthers over/under: 5.5 goals

Rangers vs. Panthers puck line: New York +1.5 (-267)

NYR: The Rangers are 7-2 in their past nine games at home

FLA: The Panthers are 14-5 in their last 19 games

Why you should back the Panthers

The Panthers are 55-25 when they are the favorite this season, and they have goalscoring to thank for that. Sam Reinhart is leading the way with three goals in his last two games, but Florida is getting contributions from a lot of offensive weapons right now. Even goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky tallied an assist in Game 4.

Speaking of Bobrovsky, he rebounded nicely in Game 4 after giving up five goals in the previous game. The Panthers have allowed 2.1 goals per game over their last 10 tilts and they've scored three goals per game over that stretch. With both teams scoring at a high rate, Bobrovsky needs to play like he did when he shut the Rangers out in Game 1.

Why you should back the Rangers

The Rangers have hung tough in four very physical games in this series and have shown they won't let Florida push them around. After being shut out in Game 1, New York has scored nine goals in three games including an impressive five goals in Game 3.

The high goal volume helps take some of the pressure off of Igor Shesterkin, who has faced 454 shots through 14 playoff games. He still stood tall as he saw 40 shots in Game 4, but some help on the other side of the ice would benefit him in Game 5.

