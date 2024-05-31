Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in a highly-anticipated Game 5 of the 2024 NHL Western Conference Final on Friday. The Stars took a 2-1 series lead after defeated the Oilers 5-3 in Edmonton on Monday. The Oilers responded in Game 4 on Wednesday, rallying out of an early 2-0 hole to win 5-2 and tie the series up at two wins a piece.

Opening faceoff at American Airlines Center is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Dallas is a -129 favorite (risk $129 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Stars vs. Oilers odds from SportsLine consensus while Edmonton is a +109 underdog. The over/under for total goals scored is 6 and Dallas is a -1.5 (+192) favorite on the puck line. Before making any Oilers vs. Stars picks, you need to check out the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

SportsLine's model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors like current form, individual matchups, injuries and short- and long-term trends when making NHL picks. It entered the 2024 NHL playoffs on a 7-4 run on top-rated puck-line picks.

Now, the model has set its sights on Stars vs. Oilers and just locked in its NHL picks and predictions. Here are the latest NHL odds and trends for Oilers vs. Stars:

Stars vs. Oilers money line: Dallas -129, Edmonton +109

Stars vs. Oilers over/under: 6 goals

Stars vs. Oilers puck line: Dallas -1.5 (+192)

DAL: Jake Oettinger is tied for first in the playoffs with 10 wins

EDM: Connor McDavid leads all skaters in the playoffs with 28 points

Why you should back the Oilers

One thing that the Oilers have lacked throughout the playoffs is depth scoring, and they were able to get that in Game 4. While McDavid played a huge role with setting up three goals and Leon Draisaitl found the back of the net for the second time in the series, the Oilers also got scoring help from fourth-liner Mattias Janmark, as well as defensemen Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard.

The scoring helped give Stuart Skinner a breather after he gave up the first goal of the game less than a minute into the first period. He ended up only facing 22 shots on goal and Dallas will likely lay on the pressure on home ice in Game 5. Stopping those early goals will give Edmonton a better chance of winning on Friday.

Why you should back the Stars

The Stars haven't lost two consecutive games since going into an 0-2 hole against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round, so they are expected to have a huge response on home ice in Game 5. Pete DeBoer's men were also stunned in Game 4 when Chris Tanev had to exit in the second period with a lower-body injury, and should be better adjusted on defense on Friday whether the defenseman is in the lineup or not.

The last time Oettinger allowed five goals was a loss to the Colorado Avalanche in the previous round, and he rebounded from that performance to help lead Dallas to a 2-1 overtime victory to clinch the series and move on to the Western Conference Final. He is expected to be even more locked in for Game 5 with a series lead on the line.

How to make Stars vs. Oilers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 5.9 combined goals.

So who wins Oilers vs. Stars, and which side of the money line is the better value?