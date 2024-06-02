The Edmonton Oilers host the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the 2024 NHL Western Conference Finals on Sunday. Edmonton leads the series 3-2 after a 3-1 win in Game 5 on Sunday, and now it heads home with a chance to close out the series to earn its first trip to the Stanley Cup Final since 2006. However, Dallas has won an elimination game already this postseason, and it has been one of the best teams in the West the last two seasons.

Opening faceoff at Rogers Place in Edmonton is set for 8 p.m. ET. Edmonton is a -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Oilers vs. Stars odds via the SportsLine consensus, while Dallas is a +119 underdog. The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and Edmonton is a -1.5 (+184) favorite on the puck line.

Here are the latest NHL odds and trends for Oilers vs. Stars:

Oilers vs. Stars money line: Edmonton -140, Dallas +119

Oilers vs. Stars over/under: 5.5 goals

Oilers vs. Stars puck line: Edmonton -1.5 (+184)

DAL: The Stars have won 14 of 17 games on the road

EDM: Over has hit in seven of Edmonton's last nine home games

Why you should back the Oilers

Edmonton has tapped into something special over the last two games. Facing a 2-1 deficit in the series and falling behind 2-0 early during Game 4, the Oilers rallied with their backs against the wall to score five unanswered goals. Then they followed that up with a 3-1 win in Dallas to regain control of the series.

Connor McDavid assisted on four of the eight goals Edmonton scored in Games 4 and 5, and the three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner will look to will his team to the Stanley Cup Final with another win in Game 6. He leads all skaters with 29 points this postseason, and he's had two goals and six assists so far this series.

Why you should back the Stars

The Stars already showed their mettle by taking the defending world champion Vegas Golden Knights to a Game 7 and winning earlier this postseason. Dallas also rebounded to win four of five after losing Game 1 of its Western Conference semifinals series with the Colorado Avalanche.

The Stars also won in Edmonton in Game 3 of this series, with Jason Robertson netting a hat trick in the process. Dallas has now won 14 of its last 17 games on the road and is a serious threat to force another Game 7 with a win on Sunday.

