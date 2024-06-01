Sergei Bobrovsky and the Florida Panthers welcome Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers back to the Sunshine State on Saturday for Game 6 of the 2024 NHL Eastern Conference Final. The Panthers held off the Rangers at Madison Square Garden in Game 5 for a 3-2 victory. A win on Saturday would send the Big Cats to the Stanley Cup Final for a second consecutive season, but they will first have to defeat a Rangers team that has played very well on the road.

Opening faceoff at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida is set for 8 p.m. ET. Florida is a -167 favorite (risk $167 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Panthers vs. Rangers odds from SportsLine consensus while New York is a +141 underdog. The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5 and Florida is a -1.5 (+157) favorite on the puck line. Before making any Rangers vs. Panthers picks, you need to check out the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are the latest NHL odds and trends for Rangers vs. Panthers:

Panthers vs. Rangers money line: Florida -167, New York +141

Panthers vs. Rangers over/under: 5.5 goals

Panthers vs. Rangers puck line: New York +1.5 (-189)

NYR: Have won five of their last six road playoff games

FLA: Sergei Bobrovsky leads all playoff goaltenders with 11 wins

Why you should back the Rangers

The Rangers have won five out of six road games in the playoffs, and found the back of the net five times in each of their last two wins away from home. Barclay Goodrow and Alexis Lafreniere each scored twice when the Rangers beat the Panthers in Game 3 in Florida while Vincent Trocheck, Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren each tallied two assists. The Rangers are a difficult team to beat when they have that kind of scoring depth.

That depth scoring also helps take pressure off of Shesterkin, who is still playing well despite allowing at least two goals in his last three starts. He is also seeing a higher shot volume than Bobrovsky, so any scoring help the offense can give him is probably greatly appreciated. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back the Panthers

The Panthers won't want the series to go back to New York for a Game 7, so they will likely play their most physicial game yet. Florida has narrowly out-hit New York in this series 183-181, so the Panthers will be keen to impose their will on home ice and end the series there.



Despite allowing a late goal in the third period of Game 5, Bobrovsky has done a good job of minimizing the damage outside of the 5-4 OT loss in Game 3. Florida's offense has done a good job of finding the back of the net, but Bobrovksy will have to make some very big stops on Saturday if the Panthers are going to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. See who to back at SportsLine.

