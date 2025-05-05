What started as 16 is now down to eight as the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is in the books. The second round kicks off Monday, when the Florida Panthers visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. Can the Panthers continue their quest for a second consecutive Stanley Cup, or will they fall short in the East? Bettors looking to place bets on any of these second-round games or series can utilize new-user promos from the top sportsbooks.

Here's a closer look at the second round of the NHL Playoffs.

NHL Playoffs second round

The Washington Capitals had the top record in the East and took care of the Montreal Canadiens in five games. Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets, the top seed in the Western Conference who had the best record in the NHL this year, needed seven games to beat the St. Louis Blues.

Western Conference

The Dallas Stars came back from a 2-0 third-period deficit on Saturday to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in Game 7, thanks largely to former Avs star Mikko Rantanen recording a hat trick and picking up an assist in the third period to put away his former team. It also continued an incredible run for Dallas head coach Peter DeBoer, who is now 9-0 in Game 7s. They now face the Jets.

Winnipeg survived a challenge from St. Louis, needing seven games to put away the pesky Blues. Game 7 was an instant classic, with the Jets scoring twice in the final two minutes of regulation to force overtime. The game then went to double overtime before Winnipeg was able to get the game-winning goal. The home team won each game this series, and the Jets were much better offensively and defensively at home in Winnipeg compared to in St. Louis. The series win also kept the Jets' hopes alive of becoming the first team since the 2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks to win the Presidents' Trophy and Stanley Cup in the same season. The Jets took three of four games from the Stars this season.

The other series sees the Vegas Golden Knights take on last year's Western Conference champions, the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers fell behind 2-0 in their first-round series to the Los Angeles Kings before winning four in a row to advance. The Golden Knights took down the Minnesota Wild in six games, winning each of the last three games after falling behind 2-1. Vegas and Edmonton split the season series 2-2, with each team winning and dropping a game at home. The Oilers scored 11 goals in those four games while the Golden Knights weren't far behind with 10 goals. These teams played each other three times in November and December, with the final clash coming April 1, which the Oilers won 3-2. Connor McDavid had 11 points in the Oilers' first-round series win over Los Angeles.

Eastern Conference

The reigning champs kick off the second round when the Panthers head north of the border to face the Maple Leafs. Florida dropped just a single game to its in-state rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning, in the first round, while Toronto took down the Ottawa Senators in six games. The Panthers had the upper hand in this matchup during the regular season, winning three of four against the Maple Leafs. These teams faced off twice in early April, with each squad taking a game. Sam Reinhart led the Panthers with six points in the first round, and William Nylander had nine for Toronto.

The Capitals dominated the Canadiens in five games and now face the Carolina Hurricanes, who also dominated their first-round series, needing just five games to eliminate the New Jersey Devils. Washington and Carolina faced off four times in the regular season, with each team winning twice. The most recent game came on April 10, which the Capitals won 5-4 after a shootout. Dylan Strome had nine points for the Caps against Montreal, while Sebastian Aho had eight for Carolina against New Jersey.

