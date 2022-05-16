The New York Islanders have named Lane Lambert as the team's next head coach. Lambert will replace Barry Trotz, who was fired by the organization on May 9.

Lambert had served as the Islanders associate coach for the past four seasons.

"I had the opportunity to work with Lane over the past four years, which includes spending time with him on a one-on-one basis when he served as the interim Head Coach this past season," Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello said in a press release. "In my opinion, he is the right person to coach this team."

Lambert. 57. has a championship pedigree. Before his time with the Islanders, Lambert served as an assistant coach with the Washington Capitals and was on the staff when the team won the Stanley Cup during the 2017-18 season. Lambert also spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the Nashville Predators from 2011 to 2014.

In addition, he was the head coach of the Predators' American Hockey League affiliate Milwaukee Admirals from 2007-11. The Admirals won two West Division titles (2008-09 and 2010-11) during Lambert's time behind the bench.

Lambert also played in the NHL prior to his coaching career.

He was a second round pick of the Detroit Red Wings in the 1983 NHL Draft. During his career, Lambert recorded 124 points (58 goals and 66 assists) in 283 career games with the Red Wings, New York Rangers and Quebec Nordiques. His best campaign came during the 1987-88 season with the Nordiques when he accumulated 41 points (13 goals and 28 assists).