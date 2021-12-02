The Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators are participating in the NHL's Stadium Series, where they will play a game on an NFL field. The backdrop for this matchup will be Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, home of the Tennessee Titans.

A unique game deserves unique jerseys, so both teams will be debuting a new look for the February 26 game.

This is Nashville's second outdoor game and Tampa Bay's first.

Nashville is rich with country music, history, sports teams and the Lightning wanted to reveal their jerseys in a way that captures the essence of the city.

Take a look at their reveal, captured, "Giddy up."

The video begins with Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski and Lightning's Alex Killorn FaceTiming, with Killorn on a jet ski.

Gronk gives Killorn some tips on playing in a football stadium, saying, "Well if you do score, don't forget to do that cele I taught you."

Killorn responds with, "I don't know how many times I gotta tell you, I can't spike the puck!" much to No. 87's disappointment.

In true Nashville fashion, Killorn then receives a guitar while on the jet ski and zooms away while holding the instrument. Pretty impressive stuff.

In the guitar case was a stadium series jersey that he delivered to Steven Stamkos, giving fans a sneak preview of what they will see in Nashville, Tennessee.

Here is a closer look at the jerseys:

The Predators announced the jerseys with a video from former goaltender Pekka Rinne saying, "Hey fans, get your Stadium Series jersey now."

The Stadium Series' website mentions the excitement from those in Tennessee that the game is being held in the city.

"Tennessee is home to the best sports fans in the world, and we're honored that Nashville has been chosen to host the 2022 NHL Stadium Series game this February," Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said. "Smashville is ready to welcome thousands to Nissan Stadium and show hockey fans all that Music City has to offer."