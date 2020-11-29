YouTube star Jake Paul made quick work of former NBA guard Nate Robinson in the boxing ring on Saturday night, and now there are other athletes lining up to be Paul's next challenger. San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane is among those who want a piece of Paul.

Shortly after Paul knocked out Robinson as part of Saturday's undercard for the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. PPV, Kane floated the idea of stepping into the ring next.

It appears he slept on the idea, then decided to formally issue his challenge on Sunday afternoon.

Kane is no slouch when it comes to throwing hands. Not only is he named after boxing legend Evander Holyfield, he also has showcased plenty of fighting ability over the course of his hockey career. (Enough to earn a shoutout from Holyfield himself.) According to HockeyFights.com, Kane has 21 regular season fights on his record over 11 seasons in the NHL. He has also led the NHL in penalty minutes in each of the last two seasons.

At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Kane present a tougher physical matchup than Robinson (5-foot-9, 180 pounds). Paul clocked in at 6-foot-1, 189 pounds for the fight over the weekend.

For what it's worth, Kane wasn't the only NHL player to challenge Paul after his win on Saturday. Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner tweeted at Paul saying "I would [expletive] you up." He followed that up by responding to Kane's challenge:

Paul dispatched Robinson, who was making his boxing debut, in the second round of Saturday's tilt. Paul delivered a trio of knockdowns before scoring a brutal knockout in Round 2 to improve to 2-0 with 2 KOs in his boxing career.

Despite Kane's challenge, it seems that Paul has his eyes set on Connor McGregor as his next opponent.