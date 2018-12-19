NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for December 19

The Wednesday, Dec. 19, NHL schedule is a light one with only two games on the docket. However, there will still be thousands on the line in NHL DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings, so setting the optimal NHL DFS lineups on Wednesday night could still be worth a pretty penny. Alex Ovechkin and Nathan MacKinnon will be the two most expensive skaters available on Wednesday, and fitting their hefty price tags in under the NHL DFS salary cap will require you to find some value further down the roster. That's why you'll want to check out the NHL DFS picks from DFS millionaire Mike McClure before locking anything in.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure recommended Lightning wing Nikita Kucherov for $8,800 on FanDuel. The result? He tallied a goal and an assist on five shots against the Senators and anybody who rostered him was well on their way to a profit.

For Wednesday's slate, McClure is banking on Capitals wing Alex Ovechkin at $9,100 on FanDuel and $7,900 on DraftKings. Ovechkin may be 33, but he's showing no signs of slowing down. Last week, he had hat tricks in back-to-back games and was the NHL's first star of the week with seven goals in three games.

He's on a 14-game point streak at the moment and has 29 goals and 43 total points now in 32 games. That puts him on track for a new career-high in goals and until he shows any signs of cooling off he's simply a must-start for NHL DFS purposes.

McClure is stacking him with Capitals wing T.J. Oshie ($5,900 on FanDuel, $5,500 on DraftKings), who has 10 goals in 21 games this season.

Oshie has the luxury of sharing the top line and the first power-play unit with Ovechkin, which affords him plenty of space to operate on the opposite wing with defenses focusing in on the Russian superstar. But Oshie has proven throughout his career that his shot is one of the most dangerous in the NHL. Against the Penguins on Wednesday, he should have a really good chance of getting on the scoresheet. They've given up 16 goals in their last four games.

