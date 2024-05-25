The Dallas Stars were able to even up their Western Conference Final series against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2.

Forward Mason Marchment provided the game-winning goal at the 3:41 mark of the third period. Marchment's goal helped the Stars regain the lead at 2-1, and ultimately helped Dallas notch a 3-1 win.

Both teams came out of the gate extremely strong from an offensive standpoint.

At the 3:39 mark of the opening period, the Stars were able to chip the puck out of their own zone, and forward Jamie Benn ended up with it. Benn operated a two-on-one with teammate Logan Stankoven, but elected to keep the puck and fired a shot past Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner.

Less than a minute later, the Oilers struck back. While the Oilers were in the middle of a line change, defenseman Cody Ceci put the puck on net on a redirected shot off of a pass from forward Connor Brown. Brown was able to deposit a rebound into the net to tie the game after goaltender Jake Oettinger made the initial stop.

Stars defenseman Esa Lindell added an empty-net goal late in the third period to put the game out of reach.

Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger provided a stabilizing presence in net as he stopped 28 of 29 shots on the night. Oettinger surrendered just one goal for the fourth time across his last six playoff contests.

Below is how you can follow both conference finals series, along with updating results and scores from each game.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT

Follow: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

Eastern Conference Final

(1) New York Rangers vs. (1) Florida Panthers

Game 1 -- Panthers 3, Rangers 0 | Recap

Game 2 -- Rangers 2, Panthers 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Rangers at Panthers: Sunday, May 26, 3 p.m. | TV: ABC, fubo (Try for free)

Game 4 -- Rangers at Panthers: Tuesday, May 28, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN, fubo (Try for free)

*Game 5 -- Panthers at Rangers: Thursday, May 30, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN, fubo (Try for free)

*Game 6 -- Rangers at Panthers: Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC, fubo (Try for free)

*Game 7 -- Panthers at Rangers: Monday, June 3, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN, fubo (Try for free)

Western Conference Final

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1 -- Oilers 3, Stars 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 2 -- Stars 3, Oilers 1 | Recap

Game 3 -- Stars at Oilers: Monday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

Game 4 -- Stars at Oilers: Wednesday, May 29, 8:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

*Game 5 -- Oilers at Stars: Friday, May 31, TBD | TV: TNT

*Game 6 -- Stars at Oilers: Sunday, June 2, TBD | TV: TNT

*Game 7 -- Oilers at Stars: Tuesday, June 4, TBD | TV: TNT

Second round

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1 -- Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Game 2 -- Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4 -- Hurricanes 4, Rangers 3 | Recap

Game 5 -- Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 | Recap

Game 6 -- Rangers 5, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins

Game 1 -- Bruins 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 2 -- Panthers 6, Bruins 1 | Recap

Game 3 -- Panthers 6, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 4 -- Panthers 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 5 -- Bruins 2, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 6 -- Panthers 2, Bruins 1 | Recap

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1 -- Avalanche 4, Stars 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 2 -- Stars 5, Avalanche 3 | Recap

Game 3 -- Stars 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 4 -- Stars 5, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 5 -- Avalanche 5, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 6 -- Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (2OT) | Recap

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1 -- Canucks 5, Oilers 4 | Recap

Game 2 -- Oilers 4, Canucks 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Canucks 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4 -- Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

Game 5 -- Canucks 3, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 6 -- Oilers 5, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 7 -- Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap