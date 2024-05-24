Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers will try to even up the score against Sergei Bobrovsky and the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the 2-24 NHL Eastern Conference Final on Friday. Goaltending was a hot topic heading into this series, and Bobrovsky was the better netminder as Florida shut out New York in Game 1. Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist in that game and Sam Bennett added a late goal in the third period for the 3-0 final.

Opening faceoff at Madison Square Garden is set for 8 p.m. ET. Florida is a -113 favorite (risk $113 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Rangers vs. Panthers odds from SportsLine consensus while New York is a slight -107 underdog. The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5 and Florida is a -1.5 (+230) favorite on the puck line. Before making any Panthers vs. Rangers picks, you need to check out the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

SportsLine's model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors like current form, individual matchups, injuries and short- and long-term trends when making NHL picks. It entered the 2024 NHL playoffs on a 7-4 run on top-rated puck-line picks.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rangers vs. Panthers and just locked in its NHL picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the latest NHL odds and trends for Panthers vs. Rangers:

Rangers vs. Panthers money line: New York -107, Florida -113

Rangers vs. Panthers over/under: 5.5 goals

Rangers vs. Panthers puck line: Florida -1.5 (+230)

NYR: Shut out for the first time in the playoffs in Game 1

FLA: 2-0-0 in Game 2s leading up to the ECF

Rangers vs. Panthers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Panthers

Expect Florida to keep playing a physical game that frustrates New York into making mistakes. The Panthers forced the Rangers into 12 giveaways and outhit them 38-27, while also winning the faceoff battle at 51.3%. Florida also showed off its depth in Game 1, as fourth-line winger Ryan Lomberg led all skaters with seven hits and never went to the penalty box.

It also helps the Panthers that Bobrovsky is hot at the right time in the postseason. While the Aaron Ekblad-led defense had a solid performance in front of him, the netminder also made a series of huge saves on a flurry from New York in the third period that could have tied the game up 1-1. He'll aim to be just as sharp in Game 2. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back the Rangers

The Rangers had their chances in Game 1 but just couldn't convert. It's highly unlikely the Rangers will get shut out two games in a row after scoring so many goals through the Stanley Cup playoffs up to this point. New York's power play went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's game but is the second best in the postseason, and the Rangers have the opportunity to pick things back up against a Florida team with aggressive play that can land them in the penalty box.

Scoring will help give Shesterkin a well-deserved cushion. The Russian netminder has been one of the best players in the entire playoffs and will the Rangers another strong chance of winning. He has allowed just 29 goals on 352 shots through 12 playoffs games, and it is unlikely he will wilt with the chance to tie up the series on the line. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Rangers vs. Panthers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 6.1 combined goals. It also says one side of the money line is the better value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Panthers vs. Rangers, and which side of the money line is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Panthers vs. Rangers money line to jump on Friday, all from the advanced model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 times.