Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the NHL Western Conference Finals on Thursday. Matt Duchene scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime for the Stars as they defeated the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Meanwhile, McDavid and the Oilers held on for a 3-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks in Game 6 of their own second-round series.

Opening faceoff at American Airlines Center is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Dallas is a -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Stars vs. Oilers odds from SportsLine consensus, while Edmonton is a +109 underdog. The over/under for total goals scored is 6 and Dallas is a -1.5 (+190) favorite on the puck line. Before making any Oilers vs. Stars picks, you need to check out the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

SportsLine's model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors like current form, individual matchups, injuries and short- and long-term trends when making NHL picks. It entered the 2024 NHL Playoffs on a 7-4 run on top-rated puck-line picks.

Now, the model has set its sights on Stars vs. Oilers and just locked in its NHL picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the latest NHL odds and trends for Oilers vs. Stars:

Stars vs. Oilers money line: Dallas -130, Edmonton +109

Stars vs. Oilers over/under: 6 goals

Stars vs. Oilers puck line: Dallas -1.5 (+190)

DAL: The Stars won two out of three regular-season games against the Oilers

EDM: The Oilers are 4-2 in their last six games on the road

Stars vs. Oilers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Oilers

It's hard to bet against McDavid, who leads all skaters this postseason with 19 assists. Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl have been lighting the lamp with regularity and took advantage of a Canucks defense that lost steam in Round 2. Edmonton has also been getting secondary scoring from players like Evander Kane, who has scored two goals in his last three games.



Edmonton has gotten two good starts out of Stuart Skinner. After being benched for two games in favor of Calvin Pickard, the starting netminder allowed just three goals in two games as the Oilers' offense took care of business on the other end of the ice. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back the Stars

Jake Oettinger is a Conn Smythe contender and playing better than Skinner in these playoffs. The starter has a 2.09 goals-against average and .918 save percentage through eight wins against the Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights, who are the last two Stanley Cup champions. He also benefits from having a sturdy two-way defense in front of him including Christopher Tanev and Miro Heiskanen.



Dallas also has depth scoring. In addition to top-line talent Jason Robertson and youngster Wyatt Johnston, the Stars are getting scoring from second-liners like Duchene and Joe Pavelski. Plus, third-liner Benn found the back of the net in Game 6 against Colorado while fourth-line center Sam Steel contributed a goal and an assist against the Avs. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Stars vs. Oilers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 5.9 combined goals. It also says one side of the money line is the better value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oilers vs. Stars, and which side of the money line is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oilers vs. Stars money line to jump on Thursday, all from the advanced model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 times.