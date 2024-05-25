Jake Oettinger and the Dallas Stars look to even things up against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the 2024 NHL Western Conference Final on Saturday. The Stars rallied to tie Game 1 at 2-2 with 3:23 left to go in regulation, but McDavid found the back of the net in double-overtime to give the Oilers a 1-0 series lead. Edmonton outshot Dallas 38-33 in that game.

Opening faceoff at American Airlines Center is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Dallas is a -139 favorite (risk $139 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Stars vs. Oilers odds from SportsLine consensus while Edmonton is a +117 underdog. The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5 and Dallas is a -1.5 (+183) favorite on the puck line. Before making any Oilers vs. Stars picks, you need to check out the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Stars vs. Oilers and just locked in its NHL picks and predictions. Here are the latest NHL odds and trends for Oilers vs. Stars:

Stars vs. Oilers money line: Dallas -139, Edmonton +117

Stars vs. Oilers over/under: 5.5 goals

Stars vs. Oilers puck line: Dallas -1.5 (+183)

DAL: Jake Oettinger leads all goalies in the Conference Finals with a 2.11 GAA

EDM: Leon Draisaitl leads all skaters in the playoffs with 25 points

Why you should back the Oilers

One of the biggest surprises for Edmonton was Stuart Skinner's performance between the pipes, and the Oilers will need an identical effort from him in Game 2. Skinner was especially effective in overtime as the Stars outshot the Oilers and did a good job of keep the puck in Edmonton's zone. If he and the Oilers blue line can avoid late-game goals like they have given up both in Round 2 and again in Game 1 on Thursday, they have a chance of increasing their series lead.

Another big way the Oilers can increase their chances of winning is to get their depth scoring going. They showed in the last round that they can roll four lines, but relied heavily on McDavid and Draisaitl to shoulder the workload in Game 1. They will need players like Evander Kane to get hot again if they want to win on Saturday.

Why you should back the Stars

The Stars know how to rebound from an overtime loss, which is what they did in the second round when the Colorado Avalanche defeated them in overtime to start the series. Since they were never really "out" of Game 1 against the Oilers, they should play an even tighter and more aggressive game on Saturday.

Dallas also increases its chances of winning Game 2 if they can score on the power play. Edmonton was sloppy and racked up 10 penalty minutes on Thursday, but the Stars went 0-for-5 on the man advantage. Pete DeBoer's team is good at getting depth scoring 5-on-5, so a power-play goal would be pivotal if they want to tie the series up 1-1.

