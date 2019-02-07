NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for February 7

With $25,000 on the line in the FanDuel NHL Breakaway and $60,000 up for grabs in the DraftKings Snow Clone Encore, plus thousands of dollars in other NHL DFS tournaments and cash games, Thursday night hockey could make for an incredibly profitable evening. However, to set the optimal NHL DFS lineups, you've got to strike the perfect balance between high-priced options like Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid with more affordable options like Ryan Dzingel. That is why you'll want check out the Thursday NHL DFS picks from DFS millionaire Mike McClure. He's an expert at helping you capitalize on star power and finding value further down your lineup.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Wednesday, McClure recommended Maple Leafs center John Tavares at $8,100 on FanDuel. The result? Tavares had a goal, an assist and four shots on goal against the Senators and the 31.2 points he scored was good for nearly a 4x return. Anybody who built their roster around him was well on the way to a profitable evening.

For Thursday's slate, McClure is banking on Blackhawks wing Patrick Kane at $9,200 on FanDuel and $8,200 on DraftKings.

Kane is on an absolute tear with 27 points in his last 11 games and, even though his price has risen steadily during that stretch, he's still got a high enough ceiling to justify the price. He's scored at least 46 points on FanDuel in three of his last seven games.

McClure is also recommending Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny ($3,700 on FanDuel, $4,000 on DraftKings), who has two assists and 10 shots on goal in his last four games.

Kempny is on the top blue-line pairing with John Carlson and is having a career year, with 17 points in 50 games so far. The recent uptick in shots on goal could be an indicator that Kempny is due for a scoring surge soon and a matchup with an Avalanche squad that has given up 16 goals in their last three games should give him some extra DFS juice on Thursday night.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap flexibility. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.