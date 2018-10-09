NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for October 9

The 2018-19 NHL season rolls on with a six-game slate Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Stars like Maple Leafs center John Tavares and Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson will be in action. But before locking in your NHL DFS lineups and taking your shot at $60,000 in prizes for the FanDuel NHL Breakaway, $111,000 in prizes for the Tuesday Special on DraftKings, or any other NHL DFS tournaments or cash games, you'll want to be sure to check out what NHL DFS picks that DFS millionaire Mike McClure is making.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of each game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Monday, McClure recommended Bruins center Patrice Bergeron for both sites. The result? Bergeron went off with three goals and an assist -- returning over 51 points on FanDuel and over 6x value for owners.

On Tuesday, McClure is all over Stars winger Jamie Benn at $8,300 on FanDuel and $7,200 on DraftKings.

Benn has five points in his first two games of the season and has returned at least 2.6x on investment in each game, including a 5.5x FanDuel return in his previous contest after two goals and an assist against the Jets. With a premium matchup against a Maple Leafs defense that has allowed 11 goals in the past two games, look for Benn to light the lamp again Tuesday night.

Another pick he loves: Stars defenseman Connor Carrick at $3,600 on FanDuel and $3,500 on DraftKings.

Carrick has already scored three points in two games and he should also get involved offensively against that leaky Maple Leafs defense. Carrick played with the Maple Leafs for the last three seasons, so he should be extra motivated to prove his old team wrong for trading him away earlier this month.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Tuesday? Join SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.