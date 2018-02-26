NHL DFS for February 26: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy hockey tournament for NHL action Monday, Feb. 26, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.
He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Sunday, McClure locked in Detroit right wing Dylan Larkin at just $6,000 on FanDuel. The result: a whopping seven shots and an assist -- returning almost 20 points on FanDuel.
Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a winning NHL DFS night.
Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries and projected lineups for Monday and locked in his optimal NHL DFS lineups. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.
For Monday, McClure is all over Lightning center Brayden Point as a value pick at $6,400 on FanDuel and $6,200 on DraftKings.
Point has been red-hot recently, putting 17 shots on net in his past four games, leading to four goals. He's on a seven-game point streak, but his price has remained under $6,500 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Lock him in and look for more production at an affordable price Monday.
Roster Point and you'll have room to stack him with superstar teammate Nikita Kucherov, who is $9,200 on FanDuel and $7,800 on DraftKings.
Kucherov is riding an insane nine-game point streak and has become one of the top overall plays in all of NHL DFS. He has gone for double-digit points on FanDuel in nine consecutive contests and has topped 30 three times during that span.
He has a great chance to again light the lamp Monday in what should be a competitive and high-scoring game against the Maple Leafs. Lock him in and watch the DFS points rain down as he piles up numbers in multiple categories.
McClure is also targeting a high-scoring wing facing one of the worst scoring defenses in the NHL. Based on his recent production and his dream matchup, he's in position to go off for 20, even 30, points on FanDuel and double-digits on DraftKings. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NHL DFS lineup for Monday and which value picks will allow you enough salary cap room to load your roster up with stars? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NHL tournament lineup for Monday from a professional DFS player with over $1 million in career winnings.
