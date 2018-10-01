NHL DFS for Opening Night: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for October 3

The 2018-19 NHL season gets underway Wednesday and the major daily Fantasy sports sites are going big for their NHL DFS tournaments for the season-opening four-game slate. FanDuel is hosting a $100,000 NHL Breakaway, while DraftKings is featuring a $250,000 Opening Night Puck Drop. Before entering these or any other NHL DFS tournaments for Wednesday, be sure to check out what Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings and a predictive data engineer at SportsLine.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of each game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

For opening night Wednesday, we can tell you McClure loves Capitals wing Alex Ovechkin at $8,700 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings.

Ovechkin knows how to come out of the gates strong, like in 2017-18 when he recorded seven points over the first two games of the season. He also tallied a pair of goals in Washington's final preseason game, so the 33-year old superstar is showing no signs of slowing down. He's a must-roster in the season-opener after the Capitals lift their Stanley Cup banner.

Another pick he loves: Canucks wing Brendan Leipsic at $3,500 on FanDuel and $2,700 on DraftKings.

Leipsic finished last season on a high note with a point in three of his final four games, and is set for an expanded role in Vancouver after being traded from the Vegas Golden Knights. He'll have a strong chance to return value against a Flames squad that gave up almost three goals per game last season.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap flexibility. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.

