NHL playoffs 2018: Here are the two scenarios for the first round of the postseason
The league has released two schedules depending on who wins the Atlantic Division
There's still one game to be played before the 2017-18 Stanley Cup playoffs schedule is finalized, and that one game could dramatically affect who plays who at the start of the postseason.
With the Boston Bruins set to make up a game against the Florida Panthers -- and officially close the regular season -- on Sunday night, Bruce Cassidy's squad will have a chance to claim the Atlantic Division title ahead of the rival Tampa Bay Lightning. All they have to do is secure a win of any kind. A loss of any kind, meanwhile, would keep the Lightning atop the Atlantic.
Aware that either the Bruins or the Lightning could be in a different spot in the standings by night's end, the NHL has released the following two scenarios for the opening round of the playoffs (they can be read in their entirety at NHL.com):
Eastern Conference (if Tampa Bay wins Atlantic Division)
Tampa Bay Lightning (A1) vs. New Jersey Devils (WC2)
Thursday, April 12, 7pm: Devils @ Lightning
Saturday, April 14, 3pm: Devils @ Lightning
Monday, April 16, 7:30pm: Lightning @ Devils
Wednesday, April 18, 7:30pm: Lightning @ Devils
*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Devils @ Lightning
*Monday, April 23, TBD: Lightning @ Devils
*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Devils @ Lightning
Boston Bruins (A2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (A3)
Thursday, April 12, 7pm: Maple Leafs @ Bruins
Saturday, April 14, 8pm: Maple Leafs @ Bruins
Monday, April 16, 7pm: Bruins @ Maple Leafs
Thursday, April 19, 7pm: Bruins @ Maple Leafs
*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Bruins
*Monday, April 23, TBD: Bruins @ Maple Leafs
*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Bruins
Washington Capitals (M1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (WC1)
Thursday, April 12, 7:30pm: Blue Jackets @ Capitals
Sunday, April 15, 7:30pm: Blue Jackets @ Capitals
Tuesday, April 17, 7:30pm: Capitals @ Blue Jackets
Thursday, April 19, 7:30pm: Capitals @ Blue Jackets
*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Capitals
*Monday, April 23, TBD: Capitals @ Blue Jackets
*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Capitals
Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Wednesday, April 11, 7pm: Flyers @ Penguins
Friday, April 13, 7pm: Flyers @ Penguins
Sunday, April 15, 3pm: Penguins @ Flyers
Wednesday, April 18, 7pm: Penguins @ Flyers
*Friday, April 20, TBD: Flyers @ Penguins
*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Penguins @ Flyers
*Tuesday, April 24, TBD: Flyers @ Penguins
Western Conference (if Tampa Bay wins Atlantic Division)
Nashville Predators (C1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (WC2)
Thursday, April 12, 9:30pm: Avalanche @ Predators
Saturday, April 14, 3pm: Avalanche @ Predators
Monday, April 16, 10pm: Predators @ Avalanche
Wednesday, April 18, 10pm Predators @ Avalanche
*Friday, April 20, TBD: Avalanche @ Predators
*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Predators @ Avalanche
*Tuesday, April 24, TBD: Avalanche @ Predators
Winnipeg Jets (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Wednesday, April 11, 7pm: Wild @ Jets
Friday, April 13, 7:30pm: Wild @ Jets
Sunday, April 15, 7pm: Jets @ Wild
Tuesday, April 17, 8pm: Jets @ Wild
*Friday, April 20, TBD: Wild @ Jets
*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Jets @ Wild
*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Wild @ Jets
Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC1)
Wednesday, April 11, 10pm: Kings @ Golden Knights
Friday, April 13, 10pm: Kings @ Golden Knights
Sunday, April 15, 10:30pm: Golden Knights @ Kings
Tuesday, April 17, 10:30pm: Golden Knights @ Kings
*Thursday, April 19, 10pm: Kings @ Golden Knights
*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Golden Knights @ Kings
*Monday, April 23, TBD: Kings @ Golden Knights
Anaheim Ducks (P2) vs. San Jose Sharks (P3)
Thursday, April 12, 10:30pm: Sharks @ Ducks
Saturday, April 14, 10:30pm: Sharks @ Ducks
Monday, April 16, 10:30pm: Ducks @ Sharks
Wednesday, April 18, 10:30pm: Ducks @ Sharks
*Friday, April 20, TBD: Sharks @ Ducks
*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Ducks @ Sharks
*Tuesday, April 24, TBD: Sharks @ Ducks
* if necessary
Eastern Conference (if Boston wins Atlantic Division)
Boston Bruins (A1) vs. New Jersey Devils (WC2)
Thursday, April 12, 7pm: Devils @ Bruins
Saturday, April 14, 3pm: Devils @ Bruins
Monday, April 16, 7:30pm: Bruins @ Devils
Wednesday, April 18, 7:30pm: Bruins @ Devils
*Friday, April 20, TBD: Devils @ Bruins
*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Bruins @ Devils
*Tuesday, April 24, TBD: Devils @ Bruins
Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (A3)
Thursday, April 12, 7pm: Maple Leafs @ Lightning
Saturday, April 14, 7pm: Maple Leafs @ Lightning
Tuesday, April 17, 7pm: Lightning @ Maple Leafs
Thursday, April 19, 7pm: Lightning @ Maple Leafs
*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Lightning
*Monday, April 23, TBD: Lightning @ Maple Leafs
*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Lightning
Washington Capitals (M1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (WC1)
Thursday, April 12, 7:30pm: Blue Jackets @ Capitals
Sunday, April 15, 3pm: Blue Jackets @ Capitals
Tuesday, April 17, 7pm: Capitals @ Blue Jackets
Thursday, April 19, 7:30pm: Capitals @ Blue Jackets
*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Capitals
*Monday, April 23, TBD: Capitals @ Blue Jackets
*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Capitals
Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Wednesday, April 11, 7pm: Flyers @ Penguins
Saturday, April 14, 8pm: Flyers @ Penguins
Monday, April 16, 7pm: Penguins @ Flyers
Wednesday, April 18, 7pm: Penguins @ Flyers
*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Flyers @ Penguins
*Monday, April 23, TBD: Penguins @ Flyers
*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Flyers @ Penguins
Western Conference (If Boston wins Atlantic Division)
Nashville Predators (C1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (WC2)
Thursday, April 12, 9:30pm: Avalanche @ Predators
Saturday, April 14, 3pm: Avalanche @ Predators
Monday, April 16, 10pm: Predators @ Avalanche
Wednesday, April 18, 10pm Predators @ Avalanche
*Friday, April 20, TBD: Avalanche @ Predators
*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Predators @ Avalanche
*Tuesday, April 24, TBD: Avalanche @ Predators
Winnipeg Jets (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Wednesday, April 11, 7pm: Wild @ Jets
Friday, April 13, 7:30pm: Wild @ Jets
Sunday, April 15, 7:30pm: Jets @ Wild
Wednesday, April 18, 8pm: Jets @ Wild
*Friday, April 20, TBD: Wild @ Jets
*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Jets @ Wild
*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Wild @ Jets
Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC1)
Wednesday, April 11, 10pm: Kings @ Golden Knights
Friday, April 13, 10:30pm: Kings @ Golden Knights
Sunday, April 15, 10:30pm: Golden Knights @ Kings
Tuesday, April 17, 10pm: Golden Knights @ Kings
*Thursday, April 19, 10:30pm: Kings @ Golden Knights
*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Golden Knights @ Kings
*Monday, April 23, TBD: Kings @ Golden Knights
Anaheim Ducks (P2) vs. San Jose Sharks (P3)
Thursday, April 12, 10:30pm: Sharks @ Ducks
Saturday, April 14, 10:30pm: Sharks @ Ducks
Monday, April 16, 10:30pm: Ducks @ Sharks
Wednesday, April 18, 10:30pm: Ducks @ Sharks
*Friday, April 20, TBD: Sharks @ Ducks
*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Ducks @ Sharks
*Tuesday, April 24, TBD: Sharks @ Ducks
