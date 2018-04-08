NHL playoffs 2018: Here are the two scenarios for the first round of the postseason

There's still one game to be played before the 2017-18 Stanley Cup playoffs schedule is finalized, and that one game could dramatically affect who plays who at the start of the postseason.

With the Boston Bruins set to make up a game against the Florida Panthers -- and officially close the regular season -- on Sunday night, Bruce Cassidy's squad will have a chance to claim the Atlantic Division title ahead of the rival Tampa Bay Lightning. All they have to do is secure a win of any kind. A loss of any kind, meanwhile, would keep the Lightning atop the Atlantic.

Aware that either the Bruins or the Lightning could be in a different spot in the standings by night's end, the NHL has released the following two scenarios for the opening round of the playoffs (they can be read in their entirety at NHL.com):

Eastern Conference (if Tampa Bay wins Atlantic Division)

Tampa Bay Lightning (A1) vs. New Jersey Devils (WC2)

Thursday, April 12, 7pm: Devils @ Lightning

Saturday, April 14, 3pm: Devils @ Lightning

Monday, April 16, 7:30pm: Lightning @ Devils

Wednesday, April 18, 7:30pm: Lightning @ Devils

*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Devils @ Lightning

*Monday, April 23, TBD: Lightning @ Devils

*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Devils @ Lightning

Boston Bruins (A2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (A3)

Thursday, April 12, 7pm: Maple Leafs @ Bruins

Saturday, April 14, 8pm: Maple Leafs @ Bruins

Monday, April 16, 7pm: Bruins @ Maple Leafs

Thursday, April 19, 7pm: Bruins @ Maple Leafs

*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Bruins

*Monday, April 23, TBD: Bruins @ Maple Leafs

*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Bruins

Washington Capitals (M1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (WC1)

Thursday, April 12, 7:30pm: Blue Jackets @ Capitals

Sunday, April 15, 7:30pm: Blue Jackets @ Capitals

Tuesday, April 17, 7:30pm: Capitals @ Blue Jackets

Thursday, April 19, 7:30pm: Capitals @ Blue Jackets

*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Capitals

*Monday, April 23, TBD: Capitals @ Blue Jackets

*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Capitals

Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Wednesday, April 11, 7pm: Flyers @ Penguins

Friday, April 13, 7pm: Flyers @ Penguins

Sunday, April 15, 3pm: Penguins @ Flyers

Wednesday, April 18, 7pm: Penguins @ Flyers

*Friday, April 20, TBD: Flyers @ Penguins

*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Penguins @ Flyers

*Tuesday, April 24, TBD: Flyers @ Penguins

Western Conference (if Tampa Bay wins Atlantic Division)

Nashville Predators (C1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (WC2)

Thursday, April 12, 9:30pm: Avalanche @ Predators

Saturday, April 14, 3pm: Avalanche @ Predators

Monday, April 16, 10pm: Predators @ Avalanche

Wednesday, April 18, 10pm Predators @ Avalanche

*Friday, April 20, TBD: Avalanche @ Predators

*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Predators @ Avalanche

*Tuesday, April 24, TBD: Avalanche @ Predators

Winnipeg Jets (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Wednesday, April 11, 7pm: Wild @ Jets

Friday, April 13, 7:30pm: Wild @ Jets

Sunday, April 15, 7pm: Jets @ Wild

Tuesday, April 17, 8pm: Jets @ Wild

*Friday, April 20, TBD: Wild @ Jets

*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Jets @ Wild

*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Wild @ Jets

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC1)

Wednesday, April 11, 10pm: Kings @ Golden Knights

Friday, April 13, 10pm: Kings @ Golden Knights

Sunday, April 15, 10:30pm: Golden Knights @ Kings

Tuesday, April 17, 10:30pm: Golden Knights @ Kings

*Thursday, April 19, 10pm: Kings @ Golden Knights

*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Golden Knights @ Kings

*Monday, April 23, TBD: Kings @ Golden Knights

Anaheim Ducks (P2) vs. San Jose Sharks (P3)

Thursday, April 12, 10:30pm: Sharks @ Ducks

Saturday, April 14, 10:30pm: Sharks @ Ducks

Monday, April 16, 10:30pm: Ducks @ Sharks

Wednesday, April 18, 10:30pm: Ducks @ Sharks

*Friday, April 20, TBD: Sharks @ Ducks

*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Ducks @ Sharks

*Tuesday, April 24, TBD: Sharks @ Ducks

* if necessary

Eastern Conference (if Boston wins Atlantic Division)

Boston Bruins (A1) vs. New Jersey Devils (WC2)

Thursday, April 12, 7pm: Devils @ Bruins

Saturday, April 14, 3pm: Devils @ Bruins

Monday, April 16, 7:30pm: Bruins @ Devils

Wednesday, April 18, 7:30pm: Bruins @ Devils

*Friday, April 20, TBD: Devils @ Bruins

*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Bruins @ Devils

*Tuesday, April 24, TBD: Devils @ Bruins

Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (A3)

Thursday, April 12, 7pm: Maple Leafs @ Lightning

Saturday, April 14, 7pm: Maple Leafs @ Lightning

Tuesday, April 17, 7pm: Lightning @ Maple Leafs

Thursday, April 19, 7pm: Lightning @ Maple Leafs

*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Lightning

*Monday, April 23, TBD: Lightning @ Maple Leafs

*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Lightning

Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Wednesday, April 11, 7pm: Flyers @ Penguins

Saturday, April 14, 8pm: Flyers @ Penguins

Monday, April 16, 7pm: Penguins @ Flyers

Wednesday, April 18, 7pm: Penguins @ Flyers

*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Flyers @ Penguins

*Monday, April 23, TBD: Penguins @ Flyers

*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Flyers @ Penguins

Western Conference (If Boston wins Atlantic Division)

Winnipeg Jets (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Wednesday, April 11, 7pm: Wild @ Jets

Friday, April 13, 7:30pm: Wild @ Jets

Sunday, April 15, 7:30pm: Jets @ Wild

Wednesday, April 18, 8pm: Jets @ Wild

*Friday, April 20, TBD: Wild @ Jets

*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Jets @ Wild

*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Wild @ Jets

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC1)

Wednesday, April 11, 10pm: Kings @ Golden Knights

Friday, April 13, 10:30pm: Kings @ Golden Knights

Sunday, April 15, 10:30pm: Golden Knights @ Kings

Tuesday, April 17, 10pm: Golden Knights @ Kings

*Thursday, April 19, 10:30pm: Kings @ Golden Knights

*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Golden Knights @ Kings

*Monday, April 23, TBD: Kings @ Golden Knights

