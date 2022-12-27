The NHL has postponed Tuesday night's game against the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets due to poor weather conditions in Buffalo.

The game was scheduled to be at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, but the Sabres couldn't get out of Buffalo after a deadly blizzard closed the roads and the airport. The Sabres released a statement on the decision, and a makeup date has not been determined yet.

"Our game on Tuesday, Dec. 27 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that has closed the airport and will prevent us from traveling to Columbus in time for the game," the Sabres said in their statement. "A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed."

At this time, the Sabres' home game against the Detroit Red Wings is still on for Thursday night at KeyBank Arena.

According to the National Weather Service, the snow total at Buffalo Niagara International Airport was 43 inches as of 7:00 a.m. on Sunday. In the last couple of days, more snow has piled up to bring that total over four feet.

On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills flew home from their game against the Chicago Bears to find their cars buried in the snow. Video of the Bills trying to dig their vehicles out of several feet of snow went viral on social media.