The NHL drops the pucks on the 2022-23 season with a 2022 Global Series matchup over in Europe, starting with the Nashville Predators "hosting" the San Jose Sharks in Prague this Friday. The Predators enter the new season following an impressive showing in 2021-22, turning what was expected to be a down season into a 97-point campaign and a playoff berth. Meanwhile, the Sharks are in a very different boat entering the new season having missed the playoffs for the third straight season in 2021-22 and having major changes occur not just to their roster and coaching staff but to their front office as well. Friday's game starts off a back-to-back between the teams in Prague, with the season series concluding February 23, 2023 in San Jose.

Opening face-off at O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic is set for 2 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Nashville as the -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Predators vs. Sharks odds. The Sharks are listed as the +170 underdogs, and the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Sharks vs. Predators picks, check out the 2022 NHL Global Series predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sharks vs. Predators in this Global Series 2022 matchup. Here are the latest NHL odds and trends for Predators vs. Sharks:

Predators vs. Sharks money line: Nashville -200, San Jose +170

Predators vs. Sharks puck line: Nashville -1.5 (+130)

Predators vs. Sharks over/under: 5.5 goals

NSH: Captain Roman Josi led the team last year in assists (73) and overall points (96)

SJS: Timo Meier led the team last year in goals (35) and overall points (76)

Why you should back the Predators

It's no surprise Nashville is the favorite in this game. In addition to exceeding expectations across the board last year, the Predators also won the season series against a downtrodden San Jose team 3-0. The Predators also added some extra zip to their forward attack this offseason when they acquired Nino Niederreiter, who brings a sense of speed and pizzazz to a heavier Nashville offense.

Defense will be something to look at closely in Friday's game, given how both teams have made adjustments to their blue lines. The Predators added veteran Ryan McDonagh while the Sharks subtracted Norris Trophy-winner Brent Burns, so there is an expectation that Nashville's d-corps will be better at shutting down big rushes than San Jose's is. Expect Preds captain Roman Josi to lead the way yet again with his two-way play.

Why you should back the Sharks

In addition to Burns' exit, San Jose also hired a new general manager and coaching staff over the summer, so the overall expectation is that they'll land somewhere at the bottom of the West this season. That underestimate could play in Team Teal's favor and sets them up nicely for an upset in the season-opener as big guns Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl prepare to get their team back into playoff contention.



With Burns gone, the spotlight on defense shines brighter on two-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson, who looks as sharp as ever after registering three points (one goal, two assists) in two preseason tilts. Expect EK65 to cover both ends of the ice while Mario Ferraro and Marc-Edouard Vlasic step up to lock down the blue line.

How to make Predators vs. Sharks picks

