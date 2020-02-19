Rangers vs. Blackhawks odds, line: 2020 NHL picks, Feb. 19 predictions from experts on 8-3 roll

The Chicago Blackhawks look to bounce back from a disappointing road trip when they host the New York Rangers on Wednesday evening. Chicago (26-25-8) finished with a 1-4-0 record on its five-game trek after dropping a 3-2 decision in Winnipeg on Sunday. The Blackhawks, who are 6-2 in their last eight games against Eastern Conference opponents, have lost six of seven overall (1-4-2) and each of their last two at home (0-1-1). Meanwhile, New York (30-24-4) had its four-game winning streak halted Sunday as it suffered a 3-1 home loss to league-leading Boston.

The opening faceoff from United Center is set for 8 p.m. ET. Chicago is the -131 favorite on the money line in the latest Blackhawks vs. Rangers odds, while the over-under for total goals scored is 6.5.

Blackhawks vs. Rangers spread: Chicago -1.5

Blackhawks vs. Rangers over-under: 6.5 goals

Blackhawks vs. Rangers money line: Chicago -131, New York +113

CHI: LW Brandon Saad leads the Blackhawks with four game-winning goals.

NYR: The Rangers are 13-for-13 on the penalty kill over their last five games.

Why the Blackhawks have value

The SDQL Gurus know that despite Chicago's struggles of late, Patrick Kane continues to rack up the points. The 31-year-old right wing is near the top of the league in scoring with 74 points after collecting two goals and three assists over his last two games.

A former Art Ross Trophy winner who notched a career-high 110 points last season, Kane has been kept off the scoresheet in only two of his last 19 contests and hasn't gone back-to-back games without a point since Dec. 6 and 8. Captain Jonathan Toews also has been heating up, registering four points in his last two contests and at least one in four of his last five following a four-game drought.

Why the Rangers have value

Even so, Chicago isn't necessarily the best value on the Blackhawks vs. Rangers money line. Former Blackhawk Artemi Panarin has been everything New York hoped for when it signed him to a seven-year, $81.5 million contract in June. The 28-year-old Russian left wing leads the team with 78 points and already is just nine away from matching the career high he set last season while with Columbus.

Panarin, who is riding a six-game point streak during which he has collected two goals and five assists, is two points away from reaching 400 for his career. Mika Zibanejad has hit the scoresheet in four straight contests and six of his last seven, recording five goals and four assists while posting three two-point performances in that span, while Ryan Strome is in the midst of a five-game point streak (two goals, four assists).

