Stanley Cup Final 2019: Bruins vs. Blues odds, picks, Game 3 predictions from model on 20-9 run

The St. Louis Blues look to gain the upper hand in their Stanley Cup Final series with the Boston Bruins as it shifts to St. Louis for Game 3. The Blues (45-28-9) evened the series at 1-1 with a 3-2 overtime victory on Wednesday in Boston, their first-ever postseason victory over the Bruins (49-24-9). Boston had won the first nine playoff meetings. The puck is set to drop Saturday at 8 p.m. from Enterprise Center. The Bruins are 4-0 in the postseason at St. Louis and the teams are tied 32-32-9 overall in games played there. The latest Bruins vs. Blues odds show St. Louis at -118 on the money line (risk $118 to win $100), with the over-under for total goals Vegas expects set at 5.

St. Louis, which finished third in the Central, has been on a roll, winning four of five and seven of 10. As was the case in the opener, it was an unlikely hero that proved to be the difference in Game 2. This time it was defenseman Carl Gunnarsson. He assisted on the Blues' first goal and then scored the game-winner 3:51 into overtime. He had not scored a point since Feb. 2 at Columbus. Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo opened the scoring for St. Louis before forward Vladimir Tarasenko tied the game at 2-2 with his 10th goal of the postseason. He also has five assists. Tarasenko has five goals and three assists over the past six games.

Three St. Louis centers have helped fuel the Blues' playoff run, including Ryan O'Reilly, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bozak. O'Reilly has four assists over the past three games, including three vs. San Jose May 21, while Sundqvist has a goal and two assists in the past three games. He has nine postseason points, including four goals. Bozak has three goals and three assists over the past nine games and has 11 points, including five goals in the postseason.

That's because history is still on Boston's side. The Bruins have won six Stanley Cup championships, including a seven-game series win over Vancouver in 2011. Boston finished runner-up to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013 in a six-game series. The Bruins swept the Blues in the 1970 Stanley Cup Final and in the 1972 conference semifinals.

Left wing Brad Marchand leads Boston in playoff scoring with 19 points, including eight goals. He has scored a goal in three of the past four games and has four goals and six assists over the past nine. Right wing David Pastrnak has 16 points, including seven goals. He has three goals and five assists over the past nine games, including an assist on Wednesday against St. Louis and one goal and two assists at Carolina on May 16.

