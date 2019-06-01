Stanley Cup Final 2019: Bruins vs. Blues odds, picks, Game 3 predictions from proven model on 20-9 run

The Boston Bruins, who hadn't tasted defeat in a month, look to get back on track when they face the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of their 2019 Stanley Cup Final series. The Bruins (49-24-9) had an eight-game winning streak snapped in a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 2 at Boston. The Blues (45-28-9) are 13-8 in the postseason but just 5-5 on home ice. Saturday's game from Enterprise Center in St. Louis is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET. St. Louis, seeking its first Stanley Cup title, is -120 on the money line (risk $120 to return $100), while the over-under for total goals scored is set at 5 in the latest Bruins vs. Blues odds. You'll want to see the Stanley Cup Final 2019 predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Bruins vs. Blues picks of your own down.

The model has taken into account that goalie Jordan Binnington has been solid in net for the Blues and is a huge reason St. Louis evened the series on Wednesday. Binnington, who has 13 playoff victories, has a 2.37 goals against average and a .915 saves percentage with one shutout. He has allowed four or more goals just four times in the postseason.

Offensively, the Blues have a potent attack led by left wing Jaden Schwartz, who has 18 points with 12 goals. He has five points in the last four games, including three goals at San Jose May 19. He's had an assist in each of the first two Stanley Cup Final games. Center Ryan O'Reilly and right wing Vladimir Tarasenko each have 15 points with Tarasenko scoring 10 goals.

But just because St. Louis has wrestled home-ice advantage away from Boston doesn't mean it is the best value on the Bruins vs. Blues money line in Game 3 on Saturday.

That's because history is still on Boston's side. The Bruins have won six Stanley Cup championships, including a seven-game series win over Vancouver in 2011. Boston finished runner-up to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013 in a six-game series. The Bruins swept the Blues in the 1970 Stanley Cup Final and in the 1972 conference semifinals.

Left wing Brad Marchand leads Boston in playoff scoring with 19 points, including eight goals. He has scored a goal in three of the past four games and has four goals and six assists over the past nine. Right wing David Pastrnak has 16 points, including seven goals. He has three goals and five assists over the past nine games, including an assist on Wednesday against St. Louis and one goal and two assists at Carolina on May 16.

