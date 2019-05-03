Stars give free tickets to fan who sat outside American Airlines Center in rain to watch Game 4

The man, 'Dave from Fort Worth,' was all alone outside of the arena

The Stars notched a Game 4 win against the Blues on Wednesday to send the series back to St. Louis tied 2-2, but their biggest supporter wasn't even in the arena. A photo of a fan sitting outside of American Airlines Arena during the game with a folding chair and an umbrella in the middle of a thunderstorm went viral.

The Stars have been one of the surprises of this postseason and have bandwagon supporters, but this fan is anything but fairweather.

The Stars saw the photo and decided to try and make the fan's day.

Twitter did, in fact, work its magic. Or rather, Alex Rozier from a local television station did. WFAA tracked the fan down, and he's been identified as "Dave from Fort Worth." The Stars are hooking him up with tickets to Game 6 on Sunday.

Even though this is a feel-good story, if you're superstitious that's not the best news in world. The Stars won Game 4, so maybe it would be for the best if he stayed in the courtyard. With that being said though, Dave has definitely earned a spot inside the arena.

