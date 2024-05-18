There's only one Game 7 standing in the way of the conference finals matchups being set for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Vancouver Canucks will host the Edmonton Oilers Monday night following the Oilers' 5-1 victory Saturday night, with the winner taking on the Stars in Dallas starting Thursday night.

The Canucks will look to secure the series before their home fans, but the Oilers will counter with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Despite Saturday's 5-1 blowout, the history will suggest Monday's game to be close. The first five games were all one-goal contests, with Edmonton's Game 2 road win going to overtime.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers, this season's division winners, will get going in their series starting Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. The two squads faced each other three times during the regular season, with the Panthers holding a 2-0-1 edge, however, the tie turned into a Rangers victory after the shootout.

The structure of the playoffs is as follows:

The division winner with the most points in each conference will face the second Wild Card team in the first round. The division winner with fewer points in each conference will match up with the top Wild Card team in the first round.

Each series will be a best-of-seven format.

Home-ice advantage goes to the team with the top seed in the first two rounds of the playoffs. The team with the most points in the regular season has home-ice advantage in the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Below is how you can follow each series in the first round along with updating results and scores from each game. Bookmark this page for the duration of the playoff run to stay up to date with everything on the ice.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, SN, SNE, SNW

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

Second round

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: | Hurricanes 4, Rangers 3 | Recap

Game 5: | Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 | Recap

Game 6: | Rangers 5, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins

Game 1: | Bruins 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Panthers 6, Bruins 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Panthers 6, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Panthers 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 5: | Bruins 2, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 6: | Panthers 2, Bruins 1 | Recap

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: | Avalanche 4, Stars 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: | Stars 5, Avalanche 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Stars 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Stars 5, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 5: | Avalanche 5, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 6: | Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (2OT) | Recap

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: | Canucks 5, Oilers 4 | Recap

Game 2: | Oilers 4, Canucks 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Canucks 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4: | Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

Game 5: | Canucks 3, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 6: | Oilers 5, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 7: | Monday, May 20, 9 p.m. | at VAN | TV: ESPN