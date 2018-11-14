Tom Kuhnhackl scored a preposterous goal backhand goal while flat on his back

New York Islanders forward Tom Kuhnhackl scored one of the most outrageous goals you'll see this NHL season on Tuesday night. Coincidentally, Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom gave up one of the worst goals you'll see this NHL season on the same play.

It happened during the first period of the Isles-Canucks game at Barclays Center, and it really needs to be seen to be believed:

Kuhnhackl scores while on his back on the ice. pic.twitter.com/PUTC25WbJH — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) November 14, 2018

That's Kuhnhackl scoring the no-look backhander while flat on his back from a tough angle. If there was a hockey equivalent of "throwing up a Hail Mary," this shot from the 26-year-old German winger would pretty much be it. Amazingly, his prayer was answered thanks in large part to a horrendous display of goaltending from Markstrom.

The Vancouver netminder clearly didn't do enough to seal the near post and, somehow, Kuhnhackl's shot had enough eyes to slip under the stick, between the pads and goal post and in. Yeah, he's going to want that one back.

But one man's misfortune is another man's highly ridiculous goal that will probably make highlight reels for the rest of the year. Kuhnhackl isn't exactly a highlight machine -- the most goals he's ever scored in a season is five -- so he'll probably want to bask in the glory of this insanely lucky shot for a while, and that's totally fine.