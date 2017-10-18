WATCH: Lightning's Brown endures bullet-ridden traffic stop in police simulation

The same week that NFL team owners and players met to cooperate in promoting social activism stemming from protests during "The Star-Spangled Banner," one of the few NHL players to perform an anthem demonstration has fostered his own dialogue.

Invited by Brian Dugan, interim chief of the Tampa (Florida) Police Department, to engage with local law enforcement, Tampa Bay Lightning winger J.T. Brown endured a bullet-ridden traffic stop simulation as he gained perspective on the dangers that police can face.

Joined by teammate Vlad Namestnikov and local fire personnel, Brown said afterward via Twitter that he "wasn't ready for this traffic stop," sharing a video of himself, as a mock police officer, and an armed civilian, who fired blank shots as he approached Brown's car.

I wasn’t ready for this traffic stop💩👖 pic.twitter.com/VrX5y1uFU1 — Jt brownov (@JTBrown23) October 13, 2017

Had a great time at the Tampa Fire & Police Training Center today! Thanks @TampaPD for having @Vladdy18 Dumi and I out. pic.twitter.com/7HrACqqNQc — Jt brownov (@JTBrown23) October 13, 2017

Dugan said he invited Brown to the simulation after seeing the Lightning forward raise a fist during a pregame anthem, according to WFLA-TV, and "wanted to know why he did it and what he was thinking."

Brown revealed after raising his fist, a protest mirroring that of the NFL's Malcolm Jenkins, that he spoke with military before doing so in an effort to emphasize that he was trying to spark conversation about police brutality and racial inequality, not disrespect America or its flag. He drew support from the Washington Capitals winger Devante Smith-Pelly, although NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has suggested protests should be reserved for time away from the rink.