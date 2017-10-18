WATCH: Lightning's Brown endures bullet-ridden traffic stop in police simulation
J.T. Brown, who raised his fist during the national anthem, meets with Tampa Police Department
The same week that NFL team owners and players met to cooperate in promoting social activism stemming from protests during "The Star-Spangled Banner," one of the few NHL players to perform an anthem demonstration has fostered his own dialogue.
Invited by Brian Dugan, interim chief of the Tampa (Florida) Police Department, to engage with local law enforcement, Tampa Bay Lightning winger J.T. Brown endured a bullet-ridden traffic stop simulation as he gained perspective on the dangers that police can face.
Joined by teammate Vlad Namestnikov and local fire personnel, Brown said afterward via Twitter that he "wasn't ready for this traffic stop," sharing a video of himself, as a mock police officer, and an armed civilian, who fired blank shots as he approached Brown's car.
Dugan said he invited Brown to the simulation after seeing the Lightning forward raise a fist during a pregame anthem, according to WFLA-TV, and "wanted to know why he did it and what he was thinking."
Brown revealed after raising his fist, a protest mirroring that of the NFL's Malcolm Jenkins, that he spoke with military before doing so in an effort to emphasize that he was trying to spark conversation about police brutality and racial inequality, not disrespect America or its flag. He drew support from the Washington Capitals winger Devante Smith-Pelly, although NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has suggested protests should be reserved for time away from the rink.
-
Report: NHL may get rid of All-Star Game
The decision would likely be met by anger from some fans, but it could also make sense
-
Power Rankings: Maple Leafs rise to top
Toronto shoots to the No. 1 spot, just ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks
-
WATCH: Crosby gets wild deflection goal
The Penguins' standout is at it again
-
NHL commish reverses course on protests
Gary Bettman all but reverses course from his September comments on anthem demonstrations
-
Report: Teams boycotting Trump hotels?
The 'Washington Post' says many teams have stopped booking stays at Trump-owned properties
-
Devils, Golden Knights: Who's for real?
New Jersey has the long-term promise; Vegas is nothing like an expansion pushover
Add a Comment