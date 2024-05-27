Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers host Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the 2024 NHL Western Conference Final on Monday. McDavid was the hero in Game 1 of the series when his game-winning goal in double-overtime sealed a 3-2 road victory for the Oilers. Benn and the Stars rallied behind goaltender Jake Oettinger in Game 2 for a convincing 3-1 win to tie the series 1-1.

Opening faceoff at Rogers Place is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Edmonton is a -129 favorite (risk $129 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Oilers vs. Stars odds from SportsLine consensus while Dallas is a +109 underdog. The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5 and Edmonton is a -1.5 (+199) favorite on the puck line.

Oilers vs. Stars money line: Edmonton -129, Dallas +109

Oilers vs. Stars over/under: 5.5 goals

Oilers vs. Stars puck line: Edmonton -1.5 (+199)

DAL: Have won five of six playoff road games

EDM: Have won three of their last four playoff home games

Why you should back the Stars

Oettinger continues to be the Stars' MVP and makes them worth betting on regardless of who their opponent is. He has held opponents to a single goal in four out of his last six starts, which is a big reason why the Under has hit in three straight contests for Stars. It doesn't hurt that he is also getting goal support from different parts of Dallas' lineup, as third-liner Benn and defenseman Esa Lindell found the back of the net in Game 2.

Dallas also has no problem playing away from American Airlines Arena. The Stars have won three straight road games going back to last series against the Colorado Avalanche, and took two road games in their first-round series against the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back the Oilers

Simply put, the Oilers are a hard team to keep down in their home barn. They have won three of their last four home playoff games and have done so by finding the back of the net, with the Over hitting in four of their last six at Rogers Place. Leon Draisaitl (25), McDavid (23) and Evan Bouchard (21) lead all skaters in points in the playoffs.

It doesn't hurt that Stuart Skinner has played very well since being benched for two games in the last round. He is 3-1 in his last four starts with a 1.62 goals-against average and .921 save percentage, which is a big reason the Under has hit in each of Edmonton's last three games despite many of their playoff tilts being high-scoring. See who to back at SportsLine.

