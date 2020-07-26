Watch Now: Highlights: Chicago Red Stars vs Sky Blue FC (1:42)

The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup wrapped up Sunday as the Houston Dash won their first trophy in franchise history. The Dash beat the Chicago Red Stars in the final to wrap up the eight-team tournament. The action started on June 27 when the NWSL became the first professional team sports league to return in the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic halted sports leagues in March. 

Below, you can find the results from each 2020 Challenge Cup game.

DATEMATCHUPSTIME (ET)TV

Sat., June 27

North Carolina Courage 2, Portland Thorns FC 1    

FINALCBS & CBS All Access

Washington Spirit 2, Chicago Red Stars 1

FINALCBS All Access  

Tue., June 30

Houston Dash 3, Utah Royals FC 3

FINALCBS All Access  

OL Reign 0, Sky Blue FC 0

FINALCBS All Access  

Wed., July 1

Portland Thorns FC 0, Chicago Red Stars 0

FINAL
CBS All Access  

North Carolina Courage 2, Washington Spirit 0

FINAL
CBS All Access  

Sat., July 4

Utah Royals FC 1, Sky Blue FC 0

FINAL
CBS All Access  

Houston Dash 2, OL Reign 0

FINAL
CBS All Access  

Sun., July 5

North Carolina Courage 1, Chicago Red Stars 0

FINALCBS All Access  

Portland Thorns FC 1, Washington Spirit 1

FINALCBS All Access  

Wed., July 8

OL Reign 1, Utah Royals 0

FINALCBS All Access  

Sky Blue FC 2, Houston Dash 0

FINAL 
CBS All Access  

Sun., July 12

Washington Spirit 1,  Houston Dash 0

FINALCBS All Access  

Chicago Red Stars 1. Utah Royals FC 0

FINALCBS All Access  

Mon., July 13

OL Reign 0, Portland Thorns FC 0

FINALCBS All Access  

North Carolina Courage 2, Sky Blue FC 0

FINALCBS All Access  

Fri., July 17

Quarterfinal: Portland Thorns 1, North Carolina Courage 0

FINALCBS All Access  

Quarterfinal: Houston Dash 0, Utah Royals 0 (Dash advance, 3-2, on PKs)FINALCBS All Access  
Sat., July 18Quarterfinal: Sky Blue FC 0, Washington Spirit 0 (Sky Blue advance, 4-3, on PKs)FINALCBS All Access

Quarterfinal: Chicago Red Stars 0, OL Reign 0 (Red Stars advance, 4-3, on PKs)FINALCBS All Access

Wed., July 22

Semifinal: Houston Dash 1, Portland Thorns 0 

FINAL
CBS All Access

Semifinal: Chicago Red Stars 3, Sky Blue FC 2FINALCBS All Access

Sun., July 26

Final: Houston Dash 2, Chicago Red Stars 0

FINALCBS & CBS All Access

