Watch Now: Highlights: Chicago Red Stars vs Sky Blue FC ( 1:42 )

The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup wrapped up Sunday as the Houston Dash won their first trophy in franchise history. The Dash beat the Chicago Red Stars in the final to wrap up the eight-team tournament. The action started on June 27 when the NWSL became the first professional team sports league to return in the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic halted sports leagues in March.

Below, you can find the results from each 2020 Challenge Cup game.

For more on the NWSL, click here.