The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup wrapped up Sunday as the Houston Dash won their first trophy in franchise history. The Dash beat the Chicago Red Stars in the final to wrap up the eight-team tournament. The action started on June 27 when the NWSL became the first professional team sports league to return in the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic halted sports leagues in March.
Below, you can find the results from each 2020 Challenge Cup game.
Sat., June 27
North Carolina Courage 2, Portland Thorns FC 1
|FINAL
|CBS & CBS All Access
Washington Spirit 2, Chicago Red Stars 1
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Tue., June 30
Houston Dash 3, Utah Royals FC 3
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
OL Reign 0, Sky Blue FC 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Wed., July 1
Portland Thorns FC 0, Chicago Red Stars 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
North Carolina Courage 2, Washington Spirit 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Sat., July 4
Utah Royals FC 1, Sky Blue FC 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Houston Dash 2, OL Reign 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Sun., July 5
North Carolina Courage 1, Chicago Red Stars 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Portland Thorns FC 1, Washington Spirit 1
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Wed., July 8
OL Reign 1, Utah Royals 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Sky Blue FC 2, Houston Dash 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Sun., July 12
Washington Spirit 1, Houston Dash 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Chicago Red Stars 1. Utah Royals FC 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Mon., July 13
OL Reign 0, Portland Thorns FC 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
North Carolina Courage 2, Sky Blue FC 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Fri., July 17
Quarterfinal: Portland Thorns 1, North Carolina Courage 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
|Quarterfinal: Houston Dash 0, Utah Royals 0 (Dash advance, 3-2, on PKs)
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
|Sat., July 18
|Quarterfinal: Sky Blue FC 0, Washington Spirit 0 (Sky Blue advance, 4-3, on PKs)
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
|Quarterfinal: Chicago Red Stars 0, OL Reign 0 (Red Stars advance, 4-3, on PKs)
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Wed., July 22
Semifinal: Houston Dash 1, Portland Thorns 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
|Semifinal: Chicago Red Stars 3, Sky Blue FC 2
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Sun., July 26
Final: Houston Dash 2, Chicago Red Stars 0
|FINAL
|CBS & CBS All Access
