It is that time of the year again when CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco pulls up his sleeves, stacks up every player in the NFL, and then rolls out his annual Top 100 list. Naturally, Prisco's rankings will stir some sort of debate, but one thing that cannot be denied is who he has atop his rankings: Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is once again his No.1-ranked player, and for good reason. Mahomes just led K.C. to back-to-back titles, giving him three Super Bowls to begin his career. If he were to lead the Chiefs to a three-peat -- something that has never been done in NFL history -- Prisco even asks the question of whether or not he can be considered the new GOAT.

While it shouldn't surprise you to see Mahomes atop this list, there are some names and placements that may. You can see Prisco's entire Top 100 list by clicking here, but, in this space, we're going to highlight the top 10 offensive players who Prisco has ranked along with his explanation starting with No. 15 in Kansas City.