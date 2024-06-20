It is that time of the year again when CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco pulls up his sleeves, stacks up every player in the NFL, and then rolls out his annual Top 100 list. Naturally, Prisco's rankings will stir some sort of debate, but one thing that cannot be denied is who he has atop his rankings: Patrick Mahomes.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is once again his No.1-ranked player, and for good reason. Mahomes just led K.C. to back-to-back titles, giving him three Super Bowls to begin his career. If he were to lead the Chiefs to a three-peat -- something that has never been done in NFL history -- Prisco even asks the question of whether or not he can be considered the new GOAT.
While it shouldn't surprise you to see Mahomes atop this list, there are some names and placements that may. You can see Prisco's entire Top 100 list by clicking here, but, in this space, we're going to highlight the top 10 offensive players who Prisco has ranked along with his explanation starting with No. 15 in Kansas City.
|1
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB
|His numbers were down last season, but he showed in the playoffs that he is the best player in the league -- and on his way to being considered the best ever. If he three-peats this season, is it time to say he's the best ever? (Overall ranking: No. 1)
|2
Trent Williams San Francisco 49ers OT
|At the age of 36, he remains the game's best left tackle. He is key to their run game, but he also excels in pass protection. The only concern is when does he start to show his age. (Overall ranking: No. 3)
|3
Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins WR
|His speed scares the daylights out of defensive backs and defensive coordinators. He changes the way teams play with his ability to run by people and turn short passes into big plays, catching 119 passes last season for the Dolphins . (Overall ranking: No. 4)
|4
Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB
|He led the NFL in total yards and touchdowns (44) when combining his passing and rushing touchdowns, yet the perception was he didn't play well. Yes, he turns the ball over too much, but he was a legitimate MVP candidate last year and will be again this season. (Overall ranking: No. 6)
|5
Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings WR
|Injuries limited him to nine starts last season, which is why he had a career-low 68 catches in his fourth season. But he averaged 107.4 receiving yards per game, which was a career best. (Overall ranking: No. 7)
|6
Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers RB
|He is the game's best back, a dual-threat player who can kill a defense with his ability to run it and catch it. He is the prototypical back for today's game -- and he gets paid like it. (Overall ranking: No. 8)
|7
Ja'Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals WR
|Even with Joe Burrow missing time, Chase had a big season for the Bengals in 2023. He had a career-best 100 catches with seven touchdowns. Expect the Bengals to lock him up with a big contract soon. (Overall ranking: No. 13)
|8
Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB
|He was limited to 10 games in 2023 because of a calf strain followed by a season-ending wrist injury, the latter basically ending the Bengals' playoff chances. When on the field, he's a star. But he has to stay there. That's the only thing holding him back. (Overall ranking: No. 15)
|9
Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB
|He won his second MVP last season, but the next step is getting his team to the Super Bowl . He has improved greatly as a passer, which should continue this season in Year 2 under OC Todd Monken. (Overall ranking: No. 16)
|10
Penei Sewell Detroit Lions OT
|Now entering his fourth season, he has emerged as one of the game's best offensive linemen. He is massive, athletic and can maul in the run game. He has it all. (Overall ranking: No. 17)