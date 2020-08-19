Watch Now: Champions League: Lyon vs Bayern Preview 1.0 ( 5:37 )

The 2020 UEFA Champions League semifinals conclude on Wednesday with an intriguing matchup between Bayern Munich and Lyon. Bayern Munich dominated Barcelona in the quarterfinals, while Lyon pulled off a shocking upset against Manchester City to reach the Champions League semifinals for the first time since 2009-10. Bayern Munich enters Wednesday's semifinal having won all nine of their games in the Champions League this season. Lyon, meanwhile, are full of confidence after knocking off both Juventus and Manchester City in this competition.

The model is leaning over 3.5 goals in Wednesday's showdown between Lyon and Bayern Munich. With a win against Bayern Munich, Lyon would advance to their first-ever final in European competition.

Lyon is coming off an impressive 3-1 victory over Manchester City thanks to super-sub Moussa Dembele, who came off the bench in the second half to score two goals. Forward Memphis Depay has also been sensational for Lyon in the Champions League this season, scoring six goals in his last seven games in this competition.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have scored a competition-leading 39 goals in the Champions League this season. Bayern Munich's attack is led by forward Robert Lewandowski, who has found the back of the net in eight straight Champions League matches. In addition, Lewandowski has scored 54 goals in 45 games this season for Bayern Munich. Plus, Bayern Munich has scored three or more goals in each of their last four Champions League games, one of the main reasons the model is leaning towards the over on Wednesday.

