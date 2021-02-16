It's been four long years, but PSG finally has the chance to avenge a devastating defeat at the hands of Barcelona. However, the French side will be without one of its top forwards in Neymar, who won't be facing his former team due to a groin injury. PSG will attempt to get by without the Brazilian star when it visits Barcelona for the first leg of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday. PSG posted a 4-0 victory in the first leg of its Round-of-16 matchup with Barcelona in 2016-17 but fell 6-1 in the second leg and was knocked out of the competition.

Kickoff from Camp Nou in Barcelona is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Here are several odds and trends for PSG vs. Barcelona:

Barcelona vs. PSG spread: Barcelona -0.5

Barcelona vs. PSG over-under: 3.5 goals

Barcelona vs. PSG money line: Barcelona -118, PSG +300

BAR: Barcelona has totaled 13 goals in its last three victories

PSG: Paris Saint-Germain has allowed just one goal while going 4-0 this month

What you need to know about Barcelona



Barcelona is coming off a 5-1 triumph over Alaves in the Spanish Primera Division on Saturday. The legendary Lionel Messi was a key contributor in the victory, scoring a pair of goals and assisting on another. It was the fourth two-goal performance this season by the 33-year-old Argentinian, who leads Barcelona with 19 goals in 28 matches and ranks third with six assists.

Barcelona has dominated PSG in this competition over the years. In fact, Barcelona has eliminated PSG in each of its past three Champions League knockout ties.

What you need to know about PSG

In addition to Neymar, PSG was without Angel Di Maria and Marco Verratti due to injuries on Saturday but still managed to pull out a 2-1 victory over Nice in French Ligue 1 action. Di Maria also is expected to be sidelined for the meeting with Barcelona due to a thigh injury. The Parisians also defeated Nice without receiving a goal from Kylian Mbappe, who tops the squad with 18 in 28 matches.

Mbappe has struggled to find the back of the net for PSG in the knockout round, scoring just one goal in his last nine Champions League knockout fixtures. The 22-year-old has recorded two goals and three assists in five Champions League appearances this season.

