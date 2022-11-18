The United States men's national team's 26-man roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially out after coach Gregg Berhalter released the team in an event last week in New York. With Wales, England and Iran on the schedule, the pressure is on for the national team to erase the lows of the eight-year wait to return to the tournament and build off of the highs we've seen with domestic success over Mexico.

Notable names left off include goalkeeper Zack Steffen and 19-year-old striker Ricardo Pepi. We brought news that Steffen would be left off the list the night before the big reveal. Here's a look at the five biggest snubs from the finalized roster.

Let's get to know the 26 players one by one that will board on the plane to Qatar for this month's tournament -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.

Goalkeepers

Matt Turner USA • GK • #1 Hometown Park Ridge, N.J. Club Arsenal Age 28 Caps 20

What to know: A late bloomer who parlayed success in MLS into a move to English giants Arsenal. He's calm, doesn't offer up many blunders, and that composure he has is critical, especially when defending corner kicks.

Sean Johnson USA • GK • #25 Hometown Lilburn, Ga. Club NYCFC Age 33 Caps 10

What to know: A surprise inclusion who is praised for his shot-stopping ability and how he can control the ball with his feet to avoid trouble, Johnson has the potential to start but likely finds himself as a backup.

Ethan Horvath USA • GK • #12 Hometown Highlands Ranch, Colo. Club Lutton Town Age 27 Caps 8

What to know: Nations League hero back in the fold after his move to Nottingham Forest did not pain out. A quiet presence but oozes confidence. Likely a backup or third goalkeeper, but he could easily start.

Defenders

Cameron Carter-Vickers USA • D • #20 Hometown Southend-on-Sea, England Club Celtic Age 24 Caps 11 Goals 0

What to know: Rediscovered himself at Celtic. Despite injury concerns, he is a stout defender whose physicality could be quite valuable, especially defending set pieces.

Sergino Dest USA • D • #2 Hometown Almere, Netherlands Club AC Milan Age 22 Caps 19 Goals 2

What to know: One of the team's biggest names, Dest is a player with so much talent but little production to back it up. A failed move at Barcelona sees him now at AC Milan, and that hasn't gone much better. A likely starter but a huge weak spot on the team.

Aaron Long USA • D • #15 Hometown Oak Hills, Calif. Club NY Red Bulls Age 30 Caps 29 Goals 3

What to know: He might just get the starting nod next to Zimmerman out of default with no other options emerging for Berhalter. Good in the air but can get twisted like a pretzel when trying to defend a top technical dribbler.

Shaq Moore USA • D • #18 Hometown Powder Springs, Ga. Club Nashville SC Age 26 Caps 15 Goals 1

What to know: Moore is a guy who revived his career in MLS with Nashville SC, and he has a ton of potential. He's quick, he's smart, and he gives a ton of effort defensively. He'll be used primarily as a depth piece in defense, but he's one who certainly earned his spot over the last couple months.

Tim Ream USA • D • #13 Hometown St. Louis, Mo. Club Fulham Age 35 Caps 46 Goals 1

What to know: Ream is a veteran presence -- the elder statesman of the squad -- who should always have been included at the end of the day. He lacks pace, but he makes up for it with his effort and aggression. Plus, he plays club ball next to starting left-back Antonee Robinson at Fulham, so there is natural chemistry there.

Antonee Robinson USA • D • #5 Hometown Liverpool, England Club Fulham Age 25 Caps 29 Goals 2

What to know: The Fulham fullback is far and away the best option at left back, and he was always going to be included, barring injury. He really doesn't have anybody breathing down his neck, so the position is his. Berhalter value's the impact that he can make in attack, especially when letting Tyler Adams sit deeper in the middle to cover.

Joe Scally USA • D • #26 Hometown Lake Grove, N.Y. Club B. Monchengladbach Age 19 Caps 3 Goals 0

What to know: Promising young defender who embraces a challenge. Barely used under Berhalter, but he's young and with his entire career ahead of him. If he's starting a game in Qatar, then something has gone wrong.

Walker Zimmerman USA • D • #3 Hometown Lawrenceville, Ga. Club Nashville SC Age 29 Caps 33 Goals 3

What to know: The heart and soul of the defense, the Nashville SC defender is a sure starter if healthy. There haven't been really any injury concerns, and he can also contribute on attacking set pieces.

Midfielders

Brenden Aaronson USA • M • #11 Hometown Medford, N.J. Club Leeds United Age 22 Caps 24 Goals 6

What to know: The wild card in this team. With the potential to start or be a super sub, he's going to have his chance to make a splash in Qatar. Technical, smart and fast, you can make a case that he's the most important player in attack after Pulisic.

Kellyn Acosta USA • M • #23 Hometown Plano, Texas Club LAFC Age 27 Caps 53 Goals 2

What to know: Fresh off winning MLS Cup 2022 with LAFC, scoring in the final with a deflected free kick. Not a starter unless Adams is unavailable, he is a trusted veteran who can be key in delivering set pieces into dangerous spots.

Tyler Adams USA • M • #4 Hometown Wappingers Falls, N.Y. Club Leeds United Age 23 Caps 32 Goals 1

What to know: The captain of the midfield, Adams is the engine of the team both defensively and in attack. With the role of organizing those around him and playing lateral passes to get the attack going, he has no proper replacement in this side. A intracle part of this team.

Luca de la Torre USA • M • #14 Hometown San Diego, Calif. Club Celta Vigo Age 24 Caps 12 Goals 0

What to know: A backup option in the midfield who hasn't even played a full game in minutes since moving to Celta Vigo. Has dealt with an injury for the tournament as well. A quality piece who can help create in attack if the midfield isn't creating enough danger.

Weston McKennie USA • M • #8 Hometown Little Elm, Texas Club Juventus Age 24 Caps 37 Goals 9

What to know: You can argue that McKennie is the team's most important player. Playing in a box-to-box role under Berhalter, he can do a bit of everything. Growing into a menace in the air, he's needed just as much as any other player on this team.

Yunus Musah USA • M • #6 Hometown London, England Club Valencia Age 19 Caps 19 Goals 0

What to know: The newest, most exciting piece for the national team over the last couple years, viewed as a midfielder who can help escape pressure and generate in attack. He's getting a ton of minutes at Valencia, and while the performances haven't been consistent, he does not lack in confidence. A sure starter.

Cristian Roldan USA • M • #17 Hometown Pico Rivera, Calif. Club Seattle Sounders Age 27 Caps 32 Goals 0

What to know: MLS veteran and a depth piece for years with the national team. Performances have not been overly convincing, but he brings versatility after playing some as a winger this season.

Forwards

Jesus Ferreira USA • F • #9 Hometown McKinney, Texas Club FC Dallas Age 21 Caps 15 Goals 7

What to know: The likely starter at striker due to his fine season with FC Dallas in MLS with 18 goals. He's been the most consistent player in attack all season and will likely get his shot to lead the front line in the opener against Wales.

Jordan Morris USA • F • #16 Hometown Mercer Island, Wash. Club Seattle Sounders Age 28 Caps 49 Goals 11

What to know: MLS veteran and long a trusted player for Berhalter. Would be shocked to see him start and go a full 90, but his energy and ability to put himself in dangerous spots are key. He's a workhorse.

Christian Pulisic USA • M • #10 Hometown Hershey, Pa. Club Chelsea Age 24 Caps 52 Goals 21

What to know: The biggest name on the team, and he should be fresh due to backup role at Chelsea. He is hungry for minutes, and he should play every single one for this team in Qatar. He is the best player in attack and will be tasked with both scoring and creating for an attack that lacks ideas.

Giovanni Reyna USA • M • #7 Hometown Bedford, N.Y. Club Borussia Dortmund Age 19 Caps 14 Goals 4

What to know: Viewed as the best talent in the national team pool by some (including me), Reyna's big issue is staying healthy. But when healthy, he's a fantastic talent who has the vision and technique to change a game. His lack of minutes for the team may impact his role, but his club form has been strong leading up to the cup.

Josh Sargent USA • F • #24 Hometown O’Fallon, Mo. Club Norwich City Age 22 Caps 20 Goals 5

What to know: Sargent's career appeared to be headed on a downward spiral at Norwich City. He was lacking confidence and scored just four goals in 28 games this season. But eight goals in 19 games this campaign sees him getting hot at just the right moment, and that form is what earned him the call-up.

Timothy Weah USA • F • #21 Hometown Rosedale, N.Y. Club Lille OSC Age 22 Caps 25 Goals 3

What to know: Another one of those talented attackers who has struggled to stay healthy, but he's been good for Lille this season and even recently played at wingback. He's somebody that came on late in qualifying and may have just earned a starting role in Qatar.

Haji Wright USA • F • #19 Hometown Los Angeles, Calif. Club Antalyaspor Age 24 Caps 3 Goals 1

What to know: Haji Wright's name started to garner some steam on Wednesday, and in the end, he was the guy chosen over Ricardo Pepi in attack. And, well, it makes sense. No American striker in Europe has been playing better. He's got nine goals in 12 games for Turkish side Antalyaspor and will push for minutes in Qatar. He's got a big frame, he can hold up the ball well, and most importantly, he's got the confidence.

